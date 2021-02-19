Lions publishes agenda for Lions Live March edition

Lions has published the agenda for its March edition of Lions Live. Designed as a toolkit for the creators of tomorrow, the interactive digital experience has been created to drive measurable gains in both personal and professional development.

Charlotte Williams, VP Content at Lions, said, “When we launched Lions Live last June, it was always with the intention that its format and purpose would evolve. This edition - The New Creators Toolkit - is about providing a purposeful learning resource to our community and supporting those in pursuit of creative excellence. The programme will equip individuals with a host of skills by delivering insider training, expert guides and resources, all designed to propel development.”Offering advice for the year, creative legends - including Madonna Badger, God-is Rivera, Tiffany R. Warren and Jim Stengel - will share their vision for the future as they reflect on the past. While in the popular ‘What I’ve Learnt’ series Jeff Goodby and Rich Silverstein will speak separately about their individual journeys to becoming one of the greatest creative duos.As part of the programme, leading practitioners and innovators will teach future-proof skills. Experts include: London Business School’s Greg Orme, author of the 2020 Business Book of the Year - The Human Edge – on how to grow the human superpower of curiosity; Alison Chadwick, a host of Made Not Born podcast and a leadership coach with thirty years' experience working with world-class creative companies on how you can transform yourself into a leader for tomorrow; and Todd Henry, author of five books (The Accidental Creative, Die Empty, Louder Than Words, Herding Tigers, and The Motivation Code) and host of The Accidental Creative podcast on new ways to unleash your best work.Uncovering trends and insights from 65+ years’ worth of awards data, three unique Lions Intelligence Guides will be released - Navigating Market Disruption, Emotional Storytelling and Unconventional Creativity - to accelerate personal creative development and raise benchmarks.Lions Live will conclude with the release of a unique Lions insight report unveiling the big creative topics for 2021 and launching the key themes that will set the framework for discussion, debate and insight at Cannes Lions and beyond. The report is the result of Lions’ biggest research study to date, with 1,500 members of the global creative community taking part.The agenda for Lions Live: The New Creator’s Toolkit is now available online. Over 80,000 people have registered to be a part of the Lions Live community and anybody wishing to join them can do so here. All content is streamed live through official streaming partner YouTube and is available on-demand, for free, to all registered users. Lions Live takes place from 1-5 March 2021.