Your boss just came back from holiday with an AI-generated song. Now what?

Who else is living this right now? Your CEO or MD disappears for a long weekend. They come back buzzing. They've discovered AI. They generated a song, or an image, or a logo using some tool on their phone. And now they want to know why marketing isn't doing that.

And you're sitting there thinking: this is not how it works. I know it's not how it works. But how do I explain that without sounding like I'm resisting something I'm supposed to be excited about?

This article is for you.

I recently had a conversation with Terence Mentor on the South African Digital Marketing Podcast about exactly what is happening to marketing teams right now. The real challenge for most marketers right now isn't understanding what AI is or can do. It's knowing what to do with it when your to-do list is already longer than your day, your team is smaller than it's ever been, and everyone around you seems to have become an overnight expert.

78% of global marketers say their teams consist of one to three people. You are not behind. You are the norm.





The pressure you're feeling is real. And it's specific

Marketing teams across South Africa are getting smaller. Budgets are being cut. The agencies that used to absorb the execution work are unaffordable or have been consolidated away. The expectation to deliver the same results, or better ones, has not changed.

What's changed is the pace of everything else. New platforms. New algorithms. New tools appearing every week. And now AI, which everyone has an opinion about but almost nobody has a clear plan to implement.

The result is a specific kind of exhaustion that experienced marketers know well. You're good at strategy. You're good at brand. You understand audiences and messaging and what moves people. But you're spending most of your time on the operational work. Scheduling posts. Pulling reports. Managing campaigns.

That gap between what you're good at and what your day actually looks like is exactly where AI becomes useful. Not in the CEO's AI-generated song. In the unglamorous, repetitive, time-consuming work that is currently sitting between you and the strategic thinking your business actually needs from you.

Give the machine work to the machine. Get back to the thinking only you can do.

The thing about Google Ads that nobody says out loud

Google Ads is one of the most powerful performance marketing channels available to South African businesses. It puts you in front of people who are actively searching for what you offer, at the exact moment they're ready to act.

It is also genuinely complex to do well. Keywords, match types, bid strategies, quality scores, search term reports, responsive ads with up to 15 headlines and five descriptions. Running a properly optimised Google Ads account is, conservatively, a 30-hour-a-week job.

Most marketing managers don't have 30 hours a week. Most don't have five. So what happens? The campaigns run. Nobody optimises them. Budget gets spent. Results are mediocre. And when the CEO asks why, the answer is usually some version of we just haven't had time to look at it properly.

This is not a knowledge problem. Most marketers know what good Google Ads management looks like. It's a capacity problem. And AI is the most direct solution to a capacity problem that currently exists in marketing.

The daily optimisation work inside Google Ads is not where human thinking adds value. It's where machines are objectively better. Give it to a machine.

What Google's own AI needs from you to work properly

Here is something that doesn't get talked about enough, and it's one of the most impactful things you can do to improve your Google Ads performance right now without spending more money.

Google's AI is learning from what it can see inside your digital ecosystem. It watches what people do when they land on your site, what actions they take, what converts. And it uses that information to decide who to show your ads to next.

The problem is that Google can only optimise for what it can see. If your tracking is incomplete or misconfigured, the AI is working from a broken map. It might be optimising for the wrong thing entirely.

A concrete example: if your Google Analytics 4, Google Tag Manager, and your website or e-commerce platform are not properly connected and aligned, Google might register an add-to-cart as your conversion instead of an actual purchase. The result is that Google's AI will get you more add-to-cart actions and fewer actual sales. You're paying for the wrong behaviour without knowing it.

Getting GA4, Google Tag Manager, and your website or transaction platform speaking to each other, and making sure Google understands exactly what a conversion means for your business, is one of the highest-impact, lowest-cost improvements most marketing teams can make. It's technical to set up, but once it's done, everything downstream performs better. Google's AI gets smarter. Your budget goes further. Your results improve without changing a single ad.

Garbage in, garbage out. The quality of your tracking setup determines the quality of your AI-powered results. Fix the foundation first.





Back to the CEO and the AI-generated song

Here's how to handle that conversation, honestly and confidently.

Yes, we are using AI. We're using it to manage our Google Ads campaigns automatically, which has freed up significant time and is improving our conversion rate. We're using it to plan and draft our content, which means we're showing up consistently across our channels without needing to start from scratch every week. And we're using it to make sure our tracking is set up properly, so Google's own AI knows exactly what a sale or a lead looks like and gets us more of them.

That's a better answer than an AI-generated song. And it's one you can back up with actual results.

The marketers pulling ahead right now aren't the ones generating songs on weekends. They're the ones who quietly got the operational infrastructure right.

A practical starting point if you haven't started yet

You don't need to overhaul everything at once. The most effective approach is to pick one area where you're losing the most time or getting the least return, and start there.

If it's Google Ads, the priority is two things: get your tracking set up correctly so Google's AI is learning from real conversions, then use an AI-powered tool to handle the daily optimisation so you stop losing budget to unmanaged campaigns.

If it's content, spend 30 minutes at the start of each month using an AI writing tool to generate your content plan, post ideas, and caption drafts. You still provide the direction, the brand voice, and the final approval. The AI removes the blank page.

If it's reporting and analysis, use AI to synthesise what the data is telling you rather than spending hours building the same report manually every week.

One thing at a time. Build confidence in one area before expanding to the next. The compounding effect of multiple AI-assisted workflows working together shows up quickly once you start.

The marketers who are pulling ahead in South Africa right now are not the ones with the biggest budgets or the largest teams. They're the ones who stopped waiting for conditions to go back to normal and started building advantage in the conditions that actually exist.

That advantage is available to you right now. The question is whether you pick it up.



