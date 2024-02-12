Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedAWIEFGreat 4 BusinessEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Yanda Consulting fuels SMME growth with groundbreaking Signa opportunity partnership

    Issued by Yanda Consulting
    12 Feb 2024
    12 Feb 2024

    Addressing SMME resourcing and youth unemployment

    Yanda Consulting fuels SMME growth with groundbreaking Signa opportunity partnership

    In a bold move to foster growth and development within South Africa’s small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs), Yanda Consulting proudly unveils a pioneering partnership with Signa Opportunity, a subsidiary of Signa Group.

    Yanda Consulting, recognised for delivering bespoke, innovative growth solutions, collaborates with Signa Opportunity to address the persistent hurdles of human resource challenges faced by SMMEs. This collaboration not only empowers SMMEs with the necessary human capital but also contributes to Signa Opportunity's mission of fostering long-term economic participation for South Africa's youth.

    This transformative partnership facilitates access to invaluable resources for SMMEs within the Yanda database. Signa Opportunity will provide graduates through the Youth Employment Service (YES) program, known as YES4Youth, at no cost for a 12-month period.

    By joining forces, Yanda Consulting and Signa Opportunity embark on a journey to reshape the landscape of enterprise and supplier development programs, propelling SMMEs toward sustainable growth. This collaboration signifies a commitment to generating real results and catalyzing positive change in the lives of both SMMEs and South African youth.

    Such a strategic partnership has the potential to establish a circular economy wherein Yanda enables sustainable SMME growth and, Signa Opportunity supports this growth with the introduction of a candidate, leading to a transformed business with the power to sponsor its own candidates for other SMME’s.

    Yanda Consulting is enthusiastic about this partnership and looks forward to transforming the trajectory of SMMEs and South African youth.

    Yanda Consulting is enthusiastic about this partnership and looks forward to transforming the trajectory of SMMEs and South African youth.

    For further information regarding this partnership, contact:

    Nokubonga Dlamini
    Account manager, Yanda Consulting
    az.oc.gnitlusnocadnay@agnobukon

    NextOptions


    Related

    Signa Group launches 'What I Do Matters' campaign to celebrate employee contribution
    Signa GroupSigna Group launches 'What I Do Matters' campaign to celebrate employee contribution
    Signa Academy celebrates 10 years of impact
    Signa GroupSigna Academy celebrates 10 years of impact
    Signa Group leads the way in revolutionary methods of elevating and empowering others
    Signa GroupSigna Group leads the way in revolutionary methods of elevating and empowering others
    Africa driving a transformed economy: Day 2
    Topco MediaAfrica driving a transformed economy: Day 2
    How the Power of One is creating job opportunities
    Signa GroupHow the Power of One is creating job opportunities
    #NewBiz: Signa Group appoints Stratitude
    #NewBiz: Signa Group appoints Stratitude
    25 Jun 2018
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz