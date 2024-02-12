Yanda Consulting fuels SMME growth with groundbreaking Signa opportunity partnership

Addressing SMME resourcing and youth unemployment

In a bold move to foster growth and development within South Africa’s small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs), Yanda Consulting proudly unveils a pioneering partnership with Signa Opportunity, a subsidiary of Signa Group.

Yanda Consulting, recognised for delivering bespoke, innovative growth solutions, collaborates with Signa Opportunity to address the persistent hurdles of human resource challenges faced by SMMEs. This collaboration not only empowers SMMEs with the necessary human capital but also contributes to Signa Opportunity's mission of fostering long-term economic participation for South Africa's youth.

This transformative partnership facilitates access to invaluable resources for SMMEs within the Yanda database. Signa Opportunity will provide graduates through the Youth Employment Service (YES) program, known as YES4Youth, at no cost for a 12-month period.

By joining forces, Yanda Consulting and Signa Opportunity embark on a journey to reshape the landscape of enterprise and supplier development programs, propelling SMMEs toward sustainable growth. This collaboration signifies a commitment to generating real results and catalyzing positive change in the lives of both SMMEs and South African youth.

Such a strategic partnership has the potential to establish a circular economy wherein Yanda enables sustainable SMME growth and, Signa Opportunity supports this growth with the introduction of a candidate, leading to a transformed business with the power to sponsor its own candidates for other SMME’s.

Yanda Consulting is enthusiastic about this partnership and looks forward to transforming the trajectory of SMMEs and South African youth.

For further information regarding this partnership, contact:

Nokubonga Dlamini

Account manager, Yanda Consulting

az.oc.gnitlusnocadnay@agnobukon