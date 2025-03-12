Marketing & Media Advertising
    Marketing & Media Advertising

    WWE RAW on Netflix creates a new advertising battleground for brands

    12 Mar 2025
    Netflix’s foray into live sports entertainment is shaking up the advertising world, and brands are getting in on the action. WWE RAW, one of the most enduring franchises in professional wrestling, is now a high-stakes opportunity for advertisers looking to engage millions of dedicated viewers.
    The streaming giant is on an advertising hunt. Source: Netflix.
    The partnership kicked off on 10 March with a unique TurboTax takeover episode, marking a new kind of brand integration on Netflix. The campaign, titled "Now This is Taxes," featured a custom video starring WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, and Bron Breakker, blending the frustrations of tax season with the over-the-top energy of WWE. This is the first global custom campaign Netflix has created for a brand partner of WWE RAW, and the promotional content will run throughout the broadcast until 15 April, ensuring TurboTax stays top of mind for Americans during tax season.

    But TurboTax isn’t the only brand making moves in the ring. Netflix has sold out its ad inventory for WWE RAW title sponsorships, securing deals with Snickers, Minute Maid, Cricket Wireless, and Wingstop. The lineup underscores the growing appeal of live sports programming for advertisers eager to reach engaged audiences.

    WWE RAW’s success on Netflix speaks for itself. The show consistently lands in the streamer’s Top 10, averaging over 2 million views per episode.

