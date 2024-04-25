WPP on track to return to growth in the balance of the year despite Q1 losses

WPP’s first quarter of 2024 financial results align with performance expectations, reflecting the toughest comparator of the year, says Mark Read, chief executive officer of WPP.

Source: © 123rf 123rf WPP remains on track to return to growth in the balance of the year, despite Q1 2024 losses

Q1 revenue was down 1.4% and LFL revenue was up 2.1%.

However, Q1 LFL revenue less pass-through costs were down 1.6% (Q1 2023: +2.9%) as growth in the UK and Western Continental Europe was offset by declines in North America and Asia Pacific, which saw strong growth in India offset by a decline in China.

Otherwise Read states that, strategically, the network has progressed well on the priorities set out at its Capital Markets Day (CMD) at the end of January.

“We’ve rolled out multiple AI tools through our intelligent marketing operating system WPP Open, including the latest foundation models from Bria, Google and OpenAI.

“At Google Cloud Next we launched our Performance Brain to predict the best-performing content ahead of campaigns going live.

“These products are being deployed at scale, together with investment in training for our people. WPP Open was also at the heart of our most recent new business successes, including major media wins with Nestlé,” Read says.

VML on track to deliver savings

He adds that structurally, VML is now well established and is on track to deliver savings.

“GroupM is progressing well with its simplification and Burson will be operational in July.” Read adds that he is very pleased with the progress they are making and that they are already seeing the benefits of a simpler and more agile structure for their clients.

On track to return to growth

He reiterated their outlook for the full year.

“We remain on track to return to growth in the balance of the year, supported by an encouraging new business pipeline and the strength of our business creatively and in media, both powered by new AI capabilities, while our simpler structure will drive organisational flexibility and stronger cash conversion.”

Q1 results