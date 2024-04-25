Industries

    WPP on track to return to growth in the balance of the year despite Q1 losses

    25 Apr 2024
    WPP’s first quarter of 2024 financial results align with performance expectations, reflecting the toughest comparator of the year, says Mark Read, chief executive officer of WPP.
    Source: © 123rf WPP remains on track to return to growth in the balance of the year, despite Q1 2024 losses
    Q1 revenue was down 1.4% and LFL revenue was up 2.1%.

    However, Q1 LFL revenue less pass-through costs were down 1.6% (Q1 2023: +2.9%) as growth in the UK and Western Continental Europe was offset by declines in North America and Asia Pacific, which saw strong growth in India offset by a decline in China.

    Otherwise Read states that, strategically, the network has progressed well on the priorities set out at its Capital Markets Day (CMD) at the end of January.

    “We’ve rolled out multiple AI tools through our intelligent marketing operating system WPP Open, including the latest foundation models from Bria, Google and OpenAI.

    “At Google Cloud Next we launched our Performance Brain to predict the best-performing content ahead of campaigns going live.

    “These products are being deployed at scale, together with investment in training for our people. WPP Open was also at the heart of our most recent new business successes, including major media wins with Nestlé,” Read says.

    Image supplied. Formula-E's latest all-electric GEN-3 model generated in WPP Open using Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro
    WPP and Google Cloud collaboration a step-change in marketing efficiency and effectiveness

    9 Apr 2024

    VML on track to deliver savings

    He adds that structurally, VML is now well established and is on track to deliver savings.

    “GroupM is progressing well with its simplification and Burson will be operational in July.” Read adds that he is very pleased with the progress they are making and that they are already seeing the benefits of a simpler and more agile structure for their clients.

    Source: WPP WPP has announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&r to VML. (L to r:) Jon Cook, VML global CEO and Mel Edwards ,VML global president
    Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R unite to create the world's largest creative company

    18 Oct 2023

    On track to return to growth

    He reiterated their outlook for the full year.

    “We remain on track to return to growth in the balance of the year, supported by an encouraging new business pipeline and the strength of our business creatively and in media, both powered by new AI capabilities, while our simpler structure will drive organisational flexibility and stronger cash conversion.”

    VML's Parusha Partab: Challenging the commonplace notion of strategy
    1 day

    Q1 results

    • Q1 revenue -1.4%; LFL revenue +2.1%.
    • Q1 LFL revenue less pass-through costs -1.6% (Q1 2023: +2.9%) with growth in the UK and Western Continental Europe offset by declines in North America and Asia Pacific, which saw strong growth in India offset by a decline in China.
    • Global Integrated Agencies revenue less pass-through costs declined 0.7%, with 2.4% growth in GroupM offset by a 3.3% decline at integrated creative agencies with the loss of assignments at a healthcare client and reduced spend at technology companies.
    • New client assignment wins from AstraZeneca, Canon, Molson Coors, Daiichi Sankyo, Nestlé, Perfetti, Perrigo, Rightmove and Telefónica. Q1 net new billings of $0.8bn (Q1 2023: $1.5bn).
    • Continued strategic progress on AI initiatives. WPP Open adopted by over 50,000 of its people and at the heart of Nestlé Oceania, ASEAN and Nestlé Health Science US wins. Collaboration with Google to integrate Gemini 1.5 Pro in WPP Open announced in April. WPP named NVIDIA Industry Innovation Partner of the Year in EMEA.
    • 2024 guidance reiterated: LFL revenue less pass-through costs growth expected to be 0-1%; with headline operating margin improvement of 20-40bps (excluding the impact of FX).

    VML's Parusha Partab: Challenging the commonplace notion of strategy

1 day
