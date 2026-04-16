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    WPP considers strategic divestment of Burson

    Global communications group WPP is reportedly exploring the sale of its public relations arm, Burson, as part of a broader effort to streamline its business and sharpen its strategic focus.
    16 Apr 2026
    16 Apr 2026
    Burson logo. Source: Burson.
    Burson logo. Source: Burson.

    Divestment

    The potential divestment would mark the first major portfolio move under CEO Cindy Rose, who is leading a restructuring aimed at simplifying the company’s operations and improving performance amid challenging market conditions. Goldman Sachs has been appointed to review strategic options for the business, including a possible sale.

    Burson, formed in 2024 through the merger of BCW and Hill & Knowlton, is a key part of WPP’s PR offering. However, the division has faced headwinds, with revenues declining by around 6% in 2025, partly due to reduced client spending, particularly in Europe.

    Elevate 28

    A sale would signal a significant shift in WPP’s direction and could see the group further reduce its exposure to public relations, following the earlier sale of a majority stake in FGS Global to KKR.

    The move forms part of a wider restructuring strategy called Elevate 28 designed to simplify WPP’s complex structure and position the business for long-term growth, with a renewed focus on its core areas, including media, creative, production and technology.

    Read more: Public relations, WPP, sale, job security, marketing and advertising, Cindy Rose, Burson
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