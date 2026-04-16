WPP considers strategic divestment of Burson

Burson logo. Source: Burson.

Divestment

The potential divestment would mark the first major portfolio move under CEO Cindy Rose, who is leading a restructuring aimed at simplifying the company’s operations and improving performance amid challenging market conditions. Goldman Sachs has been appointed to review strategic options for the business, including a possible sale.

Burson, formed in 2024 through the merger of BCW and Hill & Knowlton, is a key part of WPP’s PR offering. However, the division has faced headwinds, with revenues declining by around 6% in 2025, partly due to reduced client spending, particularly in Europe.

Elevate 28

A sale would signal a significant shift in WPP’s direction and could see the group further reduce its exposure to public relations, following the earlier sale of a majority stake in FGS Global to KKR.

The move forms part of a wider restructuring strategy called Elevate 28 designed to simplify WPP’s complex structure and position the business for long-term growth, with a renewed focus on its core areas, including media, creative, production and technology.