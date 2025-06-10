Why big vans still matter: Choosing the right LCV for delivery work

As South Africa’s e-commerce and courier sectors continue to expand, logistics businesses face pressure to cut costs, boost reliability, and scale operations efficiently.

While compact delivery vans like the Suzuki Eeco have gained popularity for their affordability, many companies still rely on larger commercial vehicles to handle high volumes and bulkier loads.

Vans such as the Toyota Quantum, Volkswagen Transporter, and Mercedes-Benz Vito remain staples in the fleets of couriers and retailers making fewer stops with more goods. But choosing the right large van involves more than just cargo space—it’s a balancing act between fuel efficiency, usability, and long-term cost.

Fuel efficiency: Bigger doesn’t always mean thirstier

Larger vans do tend to consume more fuel, but some models offer surprisingly good economy. The Mercedes-Benz Vito 114 CDI, for example, returns 6.1 L/100km with a range of over 1,100km—making it one of the more efficient full-size options, albeit at a higher price point (R907,212). More affordable models like the Hyundai Staria (8.l/100 km) offer a trade-off between cost and economy.

For businesses open to electric vans, options like the Maxus eDeliver 3 offer low running costs in urban environments, with a claimed range of up to 300 km. But at just under R920,000, the upfront cost remains a hurdle.

At the smaller end of the spectrum, vans such as the Opel Combo 1.6 TD and Volkswagen Caddy 2.0 TDI are still strong options, especially where routes are short and loads lighter. These vehicles sip just 5.0–5.5 l/100km and offer range estimates of over 1,000 *km on a tank.

Space matters: Comparing cargo capacity

When load volume is a key factor, cargo space becomes the real differentiator. The Renault Trafic leads in this department with an 8,900l load bay, outclassing even more expensive models.

While the bigger vans command higher prices, they offer much more room—essential for operators hauling bulky goods or making longer-distance deliveries with fewer stops.

Dual use: Vans that double as people carriers

Not every operator needs a dedicated panel van. Smaller delivery companies often look for vehicles that can serve both as workhorses and family transport. That’s where crew cab vans come in, offering rear seats alongside cargo space.

The Toyota Quantum 2.8 LWB crew cab is one of the more accessible options, though its load volume trails that of the full-panel variant. The Mercedes-Benz Vito 114 CDI Mixto, priced at R995,946, offers five seats and 3,600l of space—less than even the Fiat Doblo, but with added flexibility for businesses needing to transport staff or clients.

Still, the space trade-off compared to the Vito panel van (6,000l ) is significant and may not suit all businesses.

Cost of ownership: More than just the sticker price

Buying a van is a major investment for any courier or delivery company—and initial price is just part of the story. Warranties, service intervals, and maintenance plans vary widely.

The Renault Trafic stands out for its price-to-volume ratio, and it includes a five-year/150,000km warranty with a five-year/90,000km service plan. However, a 15,000km service interval could prove short-lived in high-use fleets.

In contrast, the Mercedes-Benz Vito offers a longer 25,000km service interval and optional service packages of up to 10 years or 300,000km—but at a significantly higher price and without a standard service plan. Its two-year unlimited mileage warranty, however, suits high-mileage users.