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White Star launches new TVC: The heartbeat of South African kitchens
White Star recently launched a new, fresh, bold television commercial (TVC) that tells a story many of us know too well: the kitchen as the arena where tradition meets the next generation’s flair. Crafted by Mullen Lowe, the film captures the electric showdown between the seasoned Queen of the Pots and the lively Gen Z challenger. It’s a playful battle, but at its heart a celebration of what White Star has always been: an essential ingredient that brings families together over a warm meal, and friends together around a pap and wors braai.
For years, White Star has been more than just a staple food. It’s the trusted constant on the table, white and fluffy, quick and easy to cook; a dish that carries the weight of countless memories. From weekday dinners to weekend gatherings, it’s that magic that turns a meal into an occasion.
The advert brings this to life with authenticity, featuring a SePedi voice-over paired with English, a nod to the rich cultural fabric White Star was born from. What starts as playful rivalry turns quickly into a mutual respect; a reminder that no matter the generation, everyone delivers exceptional pap when White Star is involved.
Jonita Cuff, White Star’s marketing manager, reflects on the story the brand is telling:
"White Star is woven into the fabric of South African life, not just as food, but as a catalyst for connection. It’s about those quiet moments of bonding in the kitchen, the laughs shared over a braai, and the simple joy of a meal that’s quick to prepare but fills the room with warmth. Our new TVC playfully honours these hearty moments, spotlighting how White Star keeps those traditions alive while embracing new energy and creativity."
As the new commercial begins its flight across TV and social media channels, it’s a reminder that White Star isn’t just pap. It’s the trusted heart of every family table, the silent hero of social gatherings, and the Clever Choice that’s always ready to bring people together – ALWAYS white and fluffy, quick and easy to cook.
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