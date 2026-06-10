Which SA brand or agency will win the Caxton Cup?

Caxton Media invites brands and agencies to put their football knowledge to the test in the Caxton Cup Score Predictor Challenge.

From 11 June 2026, all eyes won't only be on the Fifa World Cup, they'll also be on the Caxton Cup leaderboard, where South African brands and agencies will battle it out for top spot.

The prize? Industry bragging rights and a custom-branded foosball table for the top-performing brand or agency's office.

The challenge is simple: staff members register individually, submit their match predictions before kick-off, earn points based on the accuracy of their predictions, and then climb the leaderboard.

While participants compete individually, every point also contributes to their company's overall standing. The agency or brand with the highest accumulated score across all participating staff members will take home the grand prize.

The custom-branded Caxton Cup foosball table is a one-of-a-kind statement piece designed for office rivalry, team culture and serious football bragging rights.

Alongside the grand prize, a variety of randomised prizes will be awarded throughout the tournament. These may include tech gadgets and accessories, sports gear and collectibles, Takealot vouchers, Caxton Cup merchandise and hampers, and match-day inspired surprise prizes.

The Caxton Cup is designed to bring brands, agencies and media professionals together around one of the world's most watched sporting events through a fun, competitive and engaging challenge.

The more colleagues who take part, the better the chance of climbing the leaderboard and taking home the grand prize.

Register at www.caxtoncup.co.za.

This article was originally published here https://www.caxtonmedia.co.za/engagement.php?id=79&a=Y.



