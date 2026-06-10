South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BMi ResearchCaxton MediaAAA School of AdvertisingDentsuMann MadeJoe PublicWe Do DigitalBrave GroupCelerity.chatEcommerce CounselM+C Saatchi AbelBroad MediaDY/DXOffernetOctagonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Which SA brand or agency will win the Caxton Cup?

    Caxton Media invites brands and agencies to put their football knowledge to the test in the Caxton Cup Score Predictor Challenge.
    Issued by Caxton Media
    10 Jun 2026
    10 Jun 2026
    Which SA brand or agency will win the Caxton Cup?

    From 11 June 2026, all eyes won't only be on the Fifa World Cup, they'll also be on the Caxton Cup leaderboard, where South African brands and agencies will battle it out for top spot.

    The prize? Industry bragging rights and a custom-branded foosball table for the top-performing brand or agency's office.

    The challenge is simple: staff members register individually, submit their match predictions before kick-off, earn points based on the accuracy of their predictions, and then climb the leaderboard.

    While participants compete individually, every point also contributes to their company's overall standing. The agency or brand with the highest accumulated score across all participating staff members will take home the grand prize.

    The custom-branded Caxton Cup foosball table is a one-of-a-kind statement piece designed for office rivalry, team culture and serious football bragging rights.

    Alongside the grand prize, a variety of randomised prizes will be awarded throughout the tournament. These may include tech gadgets and accessories, sports gear and collectibles, Takealot vouchers, Caxton Cup merchandise and hampers, and match-day inspired surprise prizes.

    The Caxton Cup is designed to bring brands, agencies and media professionals together around one of the world's most watched sporting events through a fun, competitive and engaging challenge.

    The more colleagues who take part, the better the chance of climbing the leaderboard and taking home the grand prize.

    Register at www.caxtoncup.co.za.

    This article was originally published here https://www.caxtonmedia.co.za/engagement.php?id=79&a=Y.

    Share this article
    Caxton Media
    Caxton Media connects millions of South Africans every month through an integrated network of print, digital, engagement and research solutions - delivering real reach, real engagement and real results.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz