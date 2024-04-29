Vic Naidoo bids farewell to East Coast Radio to embark on a new journey

East Coast Radio (ECR) bids farewell to its beloved daytime workday host, Vic Naidoo, as he embarks on a new adventure. Since joining the No. 1 hit music station in 2020, Vic has become a cherished voice in the KZN community, captivating listeners with his infectious laughter and genuine passion for owning your story, and of advocating for self-care love.

Vic Naidoo

Reflecting on his time at ECR, Vic Naidoo shared, “Leaving KZN is bittersweet for me. The past four years have allowed me to reconnect with my roots, grow as a radio host, and evolve from a personal capacity. I'm immensely grateful for the love and support of our listeners. I am leaving KZN a better version of myself.”

While bidding goodbye to the airwaves for now, Vic assures fans that this departure from the radio airwaves is not forever. He is taking a brief pause to embark on a transformative journey, akin to an ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ adventure, as he transitions into a new season of life.

ECR's managing director, Mzuvele Mthethwa expressed appreciation for Vic's contributions, noting his vibrant energy and dedication to the station. “Although we're sad to see Vic leave, we're excited for him as he embraces his new chapter. His positive impact on our listeners and team will be deeply missed.”

Vic Naidoo's final show will be live on 26 April 2024. As he bids farewell to his loyal audience, Vic invites everyone to stay connected with him through his social media channels (@vicnaidoo), where he'll share updates on his new chapter.

While Vic's absence will be felt, the station remains committed to delivering engaging content to its listeners. ECR will announce replacement for the weekday 12-3pm slot. In the interim, Danny Guselli will stand in during the weekday 12-3pm slot until further notice.

East Coast Radio extends heartfelt wishes for success and fulfilment in his upcoming endeavours.