    Valor Hospitality expands in East Africa with new projects in Kenya, Zanzibar

    4 Jun 2024
    4 Jun 2024
    Valor Hospitality, a company specialising in hotel management and operations solutions, has solidified its growth in East Africa by revealing the signing of two new projects: the TUI Blue Watamu Hotel in Kenya and Zanzibar's initial Canopy by Hilton.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    “The addition of these new properties in East Africa signifies a robust part of our strategic growth plan, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing our global presence,” says Euan McGlashan, co-founder, and CEO of Valor Hospitality.

    Situated in the vibrant coastal town of Watamu, North of Mombasa, the TUI Blue Watamu Hotel development is scheduled to break ground in September 2024 and on completion, it will feature 124 guest rooms, suites and apartments with a wide range of amenities designed to cater to a diverse clientele including a beach club, speciality seafood restaurant, all-day café, cocktail and pool bars, and grill.

    In partnership with TUI Blue Valor Hospitality will oversee the development, management and operations of the property.

    "Our collaboration with TUI Blue Resorts leverages their strong international market presence as a dynamic, family-driven brand,” comments Michael Pownall Managing Partner Africa, Middle East, Valor Hospitality. “Not only is the TUI Blue Watamu Hotel situated in an idyllic beach setting, but the area itself is a ‘hot’ destination for Europeans and urban Kenyans wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of nearby cities such as Nairobi and Mombasa."

    Investment potential in Africa

    "International hotel brand franchises have shown superior results in competitive markets as the top business model in the USA and Europe. This strategy is proving to yield stronger commercial outcomes in Africa, making it a promising investment frontier."

    The 28-storey, 162 guest-room Canopy by Hilton Zanzibar - The Burj in Fumba Town, on the West Coast of Zanzibar, will embrace a new method of building by becoming the world’s tallest hybrid timber tower at 95 meters high and its remarkable architecture is set to become a global landmark for innovation and sustainability.

    The hotel also forms part of Fumba’s master Smart City plan which includes the development of a multitude of branded residences, offices, retail, and restaurants and to date, it has attracted 200 companies, built 600 plus residential units, created 500 permanent jobs, and secured $85 million in investments.

    "We are thrilled to be part of such a visionary project with developer CPS Africa, bringing the Canopy by Hilton brand to life in Zanzibar. With construction due to start at the end of 2024, we cannot wait to combine our hotel culture and commercial expertise with the local hospitality, rich heritage, and natural charm that is present in everyone and everywhere on this beautiful Island," comments Tony Romer-Lee, managing partner Africa, Valor Hospitality.

