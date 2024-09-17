Twyg calls for Sustainable Fashion Awards 2024 nominees

Twyg works at the intersection of fashion and sustainability, inspiring and supporting kinder, fairer, inclusive and nature-friendly futures. The Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards is one of its many dynamic projects, which include the Slow Fashion Festival, Africa Textile Talks and Confections x Collections, and more.

Image by Tash Singh.

Now, in its sixth year, Twyg has opened its call for nominations to the public for its annual Sustainable Fashion Awards.

Twyg was reportedly the first to launch sustainable fashion awards in South Africa. Its awards programme honours local fashion changemakers and supports emerging and established designers across accessories, footwear, clothing, tastemakers, activism, and other nomination categories.

The awards seek to celebrate the leadership, creativity and commitment it takes to innovate fashion with empathy and courage.

The contest seeks designers who implement sustainable, circular and regenerative approaches to design and who foster ethical practices in the industry; who help build thriving communities and who are sensitive to cultural and place-appropriate design.

The awards support sustainable fashion in a very complex industry.

‘At Twyg, we want to celebrate fashion that is ecologically, socially and culturally fit for the future. We need to support the leaders, designers and makers involved in ushering in the tomorrow our planet needs,’ says founder Jackie May, who launched Twyg in 2018.

‘Sustainability is not a trend; it's a fundamental shift in how we think about what we wear, how it’s made, and the impact it has on the planet and people.’

‘You can nominate someone, and we encourage designers to self-nominate. Only by raising our voices and making different choices can we bring about change,’ says May.

‘We invite you to be part of shaping our society and communities through raising your voice to highlight designers who are making an impact, no matter how small. If you’re with us in wanting to inspire a fashion and textile industry that is diverse, sustainable, and embraces circular design principles, then put your nominees forward now!’

Nominations are open and close on 27 September 2024, after which judging commences. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held in Cape Town on 22 November 2024, and the overall winner will receive a substantial prize.

Nominations can be submitted online via www.twyg.co.za