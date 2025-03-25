Tourism Travel
    Tourism Travel

    Turkish Airlines opens global holiday booking platform; dedicated pet lounge

    Turkish Airlines has launched its global holiday booking platform, offering travellers a one-stop shop to book and manage all their vacation plans. The airline has also opened an exclusive pet lounge at Istanbul Airport - designed to give pets a comfortable, stress-free experience before take-off or between flights.
    Supplied image

    Global holiday booking platform

    Turkish Airlines' new booking platform provides travellers with the opportunity to book flights, hotels, tours, activities, car rentals, transfers, insurance and more - all from one place.

    Previously available only for outbound flights from Türkiye, the platform has now expanded to key markets including the South Africa, UK, Europe, South Korea, and many more through strategic partnerships with HBX and PerfectStay.

    This expansion marks a significant milestone in airlines’ aim to provide seamless and high-quality experiences for travellers worldwide.

    Commenting at the exclusive launch event, the airline’s CEO Bilal Ekşi said: “Passengers travelling outbound from Türkiye have enjoyed the convenience of booking their entire trip through the platform. Now, we are extending this seamless experience to travellers worldwide, making holiday planning easier than ever while strengthening our global presence. We are delighted to provide such comprehensive, one-stop booking options for our guests, further improving their travel experiences.”

    Exclusive launch offer

    Travellers who book their first holiday package or tour to Türkiye through will receive airport lounge access. They can also enjoy exclusive discounts of up to £350/€350 based on their total spend during the launch period.

    For more information, visit holidays.turkishairlines.com

    Supplied image

    VIP experience for pets

    This complimentary lounge at Instanbul Airport is available to pets traveling as AVIH (animals in hold), offering a secure space before boarding. Located in the B Pier area, the spacious 250m² lounge includes a 32m² outdoor terrace, ensuring pets can stretch, relax, and settle in before their flight.

    The state-of-the-art pet lounge can accommodate up to 32 dogs, 36 cats, and 10 birds at once, with:

    • Veterinary supervision to monitor pets' well-being (no medical procedures performed).
    • Separate areas for staff, cleaning, and pet rest to maintain hygiene and comfort.
    • A secure, temperature-controlled environment.

    Supplied image

    How it works

    If your pet is traveling via Istanbul Airport, they qualify for the pet lounge if:

    • Their departing flight has a layover of at least 60 minutes (from Istanbul).
    • Their connecting flight has a layover of at least 75 minutes before take-off.

    While pets in AVIH can enjoy the lounge, PETC (pets in cabin) must stay with their owners and are not permitted inside. For security reasons, pet parents won’t have access to the lounge either, as it is in a restricted airside area, but rest assured, their furry friends will be well cared for.

    Let's do Biz