South Africa
Logistics Shipping
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

DachserBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Transnet inks 25-year deal to double Cape Town port's diesel storage

    Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has signed a 25-year Terminal Operator Agreement (TOA) with FFS Tank Terminals to operate and maintain a liquid bulk terminal at the Port of Cape Town.
    8 Oct 2025
    8 Oct 2025
    Source: Supplied | From left to right: Acting TNPA Chief Executive, Phyllis Difeto and FFS CEO, Andrew Canning
    Source: Supplied | From left to right: Acting TNPA Chief Executive, Phyllis Difeto and FFS CEO, Andrew Canning

    The deal includes an investment of R195.7m over the first three years to refurbish infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and ensure security of supply to local industries.

    Once complete, the terminal will double diesel storage to 29,200m³ and increase bitumen storage from 4,700m³ to 6,900m³ – a 47% total capacity boost.

    Strategic importance and consolidation

    Speaking at the signing, TNPA acting chief executive, Phyllis Difeto, said: "The partnership with FFS Tank Terminals is crucial for enhancing the port’s competitiveness and operational efficiency. It reinforces the Transnet Reinvent for Growth Strategy and solidifies TNPA’s commitment to continued liquid bulk operations for the region."

    FFS Tank Terminals chief executive, Andrew Canning, added: "We are pleased to reach this important milestone in our diversification strategy, extending the FFS Group’s terminal experience to South Africa. We look forward to continuing our strong relationships with the Port, our customers, and stakeholders at large."

    The agreement follows the successful Section 56 process of the National Ports Act of 2005. It consolidates two liquid bulk sites into a single operational area, bringing the total number of licensed terminal operators at Cape Town to ten, with eight of them privately owned.

    Read more: Transnet, TNPA, Transnet National Ports Authority, South Africa ports, logistics industry, logistics and transport, South Africa logistics, Cape Town Port
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz