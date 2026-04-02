The Real Homemakers of South Africa: Unsung heroes who turn houses into homes

In every corner of South Africa, amongst the hum of daily life, extraordinary men and women quietly build sanctuaries of love, care, and resilience. They are the ones who transform mere houses into warm, welcoming homes. White Star, recognising these everyday champions, launched the Real Homemakers campaign to shine a light on those whose strength and generosity hold families, and communities, together.

“At White Star, we believe that the true foundation of a nation is built within its homes and communities,” says Jonita Cuff, marketing manager for White Star. To celebrate this belief, White Star invited South Africans to nominate their Real Homemaker and share why they consider this person a homemaker. The selected nominees had the chance to enter The Real Homemakers competition, with the opportunity to win a luxurious experience in Cape Town courtesy of White Star.

“The Real Homemakers campaign honours extraordinary individuals whose daily acts of care, resilience, and generosity often go unnoticed. By celebrating them, we aim to inspire all South Africans to recognize the everyday heroes who strengthen and enrich our communities,” adds Cuff.

These heroes, whom we call the Real Homemakers, are mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, aunties and uncles. They are caregivers and mentors, the steady hands who prepare meals with love, offer words of encouragement, and stand as pillars of strength, even in life's most challenging moments.

Among the thousands of remarkable stories shared, White Star selected five that truly reflect the spirit of these Real Homemakers. Their stories are powerful testaments of strength, sacrifice, and unwavering love:

The Unbreakable Mom: Linda Booysen of Oudtshoorn Linda is more than a sister; she became a mother to eight children when their own mother passed away. Nominated by her sister Doreen Leibrandt, Linda’s story is one of immense sacrifice and tenderness. “She took care of all of us like her own children,” says Doreen. “She was there for us through the hardest times, even taking care of our father until he passed away from Covid.” Linda’s selfless love never faltered, despite the weight of her responsibilities. A mother’s unwavering love: Nkateko Nwamuse from Germiston Nkateko’s daughter Karabo tells of a mother who became a pillar of strength at just sixteen years old. Despite struggles, Nkateko ensured her children never went hungry and she tirelessly pursued their education. “Even when she was retrenched in 2021, she never let hopelessness cloud our home,” Karabo shares. “She continues to fight for us every day, a true inspiration and best friend.” A luxury trip to Cape Town would be a much-needed reward for a woman who gives so much without asking for anything in return. The heart of the home: Phindile Ntuli of Devlan, Soweto Phindile is described by her child Slindokuhle as the “everyday smile keeper” and “heartbeat of our family.” Her love, kindness, and generosity shape the lives of those around her, making their home a place full of warmth and fond memories. Slindokuhle says, “She is my hero, and winning this would be my way to show her how deeply she is cherished.” The unsung hero: Benedict Mondlane of Protea Glen In a family where roles have shifted, Benedict stepped up when he was retrenched, becoming the devoted caregiver and homemaker. His daughter Slindile praises his endless patience in caring for their disabled brother and managing the household with love and dignity. “He may not wear a uniform or earn a paycheck, but he is the silent strength that holds us all together,” she says. Benedict’s story reminds us that heroism comes in many forms. From starting over to standing strong: Precious Shai of Gqeberha In Gqeberha, Precious Shai’s journey is one of remarkable courage and resilience. After being diagnosed with cerebellar ataxia, a motor neurone disease, she had to relearn how to walk, talk, and carry out daily tasks much like starting life all over again. Despite these challenges, Precious has shown incredible determination. Step by step, she rebuilt her independence and continues to show up for her family as a mother, an aunt, and the heart of her home. Her child shares, “My mom’s strength inspires us every day. No matter what she faces, she keeps going and continues to care for everyone around her.” Living alone and having not travelled or gone out in years, Precious remains a pillar of strength while also focusing on her own healing. Her story is a powerful reminder of perseverance, love, and the resilience of the human spirit. She truly deserves recognition and a well-earned break.



These extraordinary individuals were recently honoured with a weekend of pampering in Cape Town; complete with luxury accommodation, fine dining, excursions, and shopping, so they could feel the appreciation and recognition that their sacrifices so richly deserved.

The Real Homemakers campaign invites South Africans to continue to honour those who make a quiet but profound difference in their families and communities.

In recognising the Real Homemakers, White Star reminds us of all that heroes walk among us, often unseen, but deeply felt, in every loving home in Mzansi.

For the winners' experience images in Cape Town, please click the link below.

To find out more about these everyday heroes, visit https://whitestar.africa and follow the journey on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok



