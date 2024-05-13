The Live Music Lab calls for entries

Presented by Bassline and IFAS, The Live Music Lab is a fresh and innovative career development programme. Designed to incubate 15 youths with event and live music theoretical and practical training and work experience at two acclaimed events in Johannesburg’s social calendar: Bassline Fest on 25 May and Fête de la Musique on 22 June 2024.

A platform to promote local musicians, IFAS and Bassline’s collaboration, through Fête de la Musique, has supported more than 240 bands since 2015. An influential development festival in Southern Africa, artists including Morena Leraba, Msaki, BCUC, Zoe Modiga, Nakane and many others count FDLM as a part of their path to stardom.

While they are known to promise a good time, it takes a lot to bring these events to life. The best concerts rely on professionals with varying skills working collectively to deliver a fantastic occasion.

It takes teams of lighting operators, sound engineers, artist coordinators, publicity personnel and production managers working proficiently in their roles and in unison with the performing talent.

With the lab comes the possibility for professional growth in the fast growing, African music industry.

Live Music Lab call for applications

This limited opportunity is open to proactive youths based in township communities and central Johannesburg who are interested in gaining skills in event management, concert promotion, marketing within the music industry and technical production too.

If you answer “Yes” to the questions below, then this developmental opportunity is for you:

Are you an 18 to 25-year-old resident of Johannesburg and surroundings?

Are you unemployed and in need of entry-level industry experience?

Did you pass Matric and have your certificate to show for it?

Do you live in a township or central Johannesburg, within a 40-minute radius from Newtown, Johannesburg?

Are you a solution-driven team player with creative industry interests?



What to expect

Learners will participate in sessions introducing them to the music business. This will broadly cover the history of South African Music and an overview of the live music ecosystem; the different career opportunities in the sector; and how to network efficiently with music industry professionals.

These sessions will be followed by training in focused modules chosen based on the organic strengths and interests of the learner. Detailed in-depth knowledge of a specific aspect of the ecosystem will be gained from an experienced professional, paired with the chance of shadowing team members in their different functions on the day and in the build-up to the events.

Note: Transport stipends will be provided for travel to attend the Live Music Lab

How to apply

Applications will close on 15 May 2024 or once 200 applications are received.

1. Take a moment to think about which of these work streams you could thrive in and why

History of South African Music



Concert Promotion,



Artist Management,



Technical Production,



Stage and backstage management,



Artist Wellness.

2. Organise your responses offline first, on paper and identify a specific function you would like to work in and the type of company you would like to work for. This will help you with the compilation of your 350-word motivation (see form).

3. Video record your pitch (presentation) on a cellular device with decent video quality. Your video must not be longer than 2 minutes (120 seconds).

4. Click here for form.

Selected programme participants will be notified on the 20 May 2024. If you have not heard anything from the Live Music Lab team by 21 May 2024, then know that your application was unsuccessful.

Note: Selections will be made in line with Bassline Lives gender targets of having a 70% presence of female participation in the programme.