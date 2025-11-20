Thato Moitsemang takes key role at Glacier Invest

With a focus on delivering purpose-led investment solutions through a rigorous framework encompassing manager research, market analysis and portfolio construction, Glacier Invest has appointed Thato Moitsemang as portfolio manager within its Retail Implemented Consulting team.

Source: Supplied. Thato Moitsemang, Glacier Invest's portfolio manager within its Retail Implemented Consulting team.

Her expertise will help advisers support clients in achieving their investment objectives.

Moitsemang has 10 years of industry experience. She began her professional career at Stanlib Asset Management as a junior equity analyst in the Equity Research team, where she was awarded the top academic achiever award during the 2014 Stanlib Graduate Programme.

While her early experience was in equity research, she has spent most of her career at multi-management firms, including Stanlib Multi-Manager and Absa Multi-Management.

Moitsemang joined Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager on 1 December 2022 as a senior manager research analyst. She has had responsibilities spanning fund research and selection, portfolio construction, stakeholder presentations, and served as a voting member of the investment committee that reviews and selects funds for client portfolios.

In addition, she is part of the Model Portfolio Group for Absolute Return portfolios. Her commitment to advancing investment excellence extends beyond her role, having been invited to serve as a judging panellist for the CFA Institute Local University Research Challenge 2025 Final, reflecting her passion for nurturing emerging talent and promoting research-driven insights in investments.

Expertise drives advancement

Moitsemang holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the University of the Witwatersrand, a Postgraduate Diploma (Cum Laude) and is completing a Master of Commerce at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business. She has also passed CAIA Level 1.

Moitsemang's depth of experience in the industry, her skillset, and her understanding of asset managers in the Sanlam Investments Multi-Manager environment, positions her well to take on the new role.

Rafiq Taylor, Head of Retail Implemented Consulting at Glacier Invest, expressed great pleasure in promoting from within the team, highlighting this as a reflection of Sanlam Investment’s commitment to growing and developing talent from within the division.

He emphasised that Moitsemang's expertise and experience will enhance Glacier Invest’s value proposition and contribute to the growth of the business.

Taylor also noted that Moitsemang's dedication and performance exemplify the strength of their internal talent and their ongoing focus on delivering exceptional service and investment solutions to clients.