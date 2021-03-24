Industries

    Term of appointment of the EAPASA extended

    5 Feb 2024
    5 Feb 2024
    The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, has extended the appointment of the Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (EAPASA) as the single registration authority for the regulation of environmental assessment practitioners for a period of 24 months.
    Image source: Mount Polley from Pexels
    Image source: Mount Polley from Pexels

    In a statement the department said the extension permits EAPASA to continue being the single registration authority for the regulation of environmental assessment practitioners until 07 February 2026.

    “The Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (EAPASA) was initially appointed as the single registration authority for the regulation of environmental assessment practitioners for a period of five years from 8 February 2018.

    “This term of appointment came to an end on 7 February 2023 and was extended until 7 February 2024. In order to enable the Minister to adequately consider options for the long-term regulation of environmental assessment practitioners, this term of appointment is further extended until 7 February 2026,” the department said.

    Image source: Alfo Medeiros from
    Unpacking the National Biodiversity Offset Guideline

      21 Aug 2023

    Additional information on the EAPASA, work they have conducted to date, and supporting information may be accessed at www.eapasa.org.

    Any inquiries in connection with the notice can be directed to Alvan Gabriel at the following email address: az.vog.effd@leirbaga.

    The public can access the notice here.

