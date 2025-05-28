Summit OOH Media reaches new heights to strengthen outdoor branding solutions

Summit OOH Media, a leading force in digital media and branding solutions, is proud to announce its arrival. Born of a strategic merger between JB Media and Yooh Media, two powerhouses known for their innovative approach to out-of-home advertising, Summit OOH Media combines their strengths to revolutionise the way brands connect with their audiences.

A powerful combination for the future of branding

"As Summit OOH Media, we are not just merging two companies,” said chairman Brian Lindquist, “we are building something greater than the sum of its parts. Our goal is to create meaningful connections between brands and audiences in a way that enhances experiences and drives engagement”.

COO, Michael Vosloo adds “with this transformation, Summit OOH Media aims to unlock new opportunities for their clients by offering a more dynamic, data-driven, and creative approach to outdoor media”.

Innovating the future of digital marketing

The merger represents a bold step forward, with their combined expertise delivering world-class, data-driven branding solutions that drive measurable results for their clients, whether in South Africa, the UAE, or beyond.

With a passion for innovation and a focus on delivering tangible results, Summit OOH Media helps brands reach their highest potential in the ever-evolving outdoor media space.

CEO, Benjamin Deeb assures “We believe in the power of storytelling, and Summit OOH Media will be the platform where brands can tell their stories in bold, unforgettable ways”.

Summit OOH Media directors

A shared vision for excellence

The leadership team of Lindquist, Vosloo, and Deeb believe that the merger is both a strategic business decision and an essential step forward. They recognize the importance of creating a comprehensive solution hub for all out-of-home (OOH) media needs. Summit OOH Media aims to streamline its OOH media offerings by consolidating them under a single media partner. This approach will unify the entire media supply chain under one cohesive brand identity.

About Summit OOH Media

Summit OOH Media is a leading OOH media company specializing in creative branding, multi-channel marketing strategies, and data-driven solutions. Summit OOH Media was born through the strategic merger of JB Media (est. 2007) and Yooh Media (est. 2015).

With offices in Dubai, Summit OOH Media is a global operation with a comprehensive portfolio of over 600 static billboard sites, a growing digital screen network, and a national mall presence, offering a diverse range of advertising opportunities to meet the unique needs of their clients.



