Study online through IIE Distance | Your education, your way

Over the years, education has evolved, transitioning from traditional face-to-face learning to a blend of both and now to fully online learning. Few institutions offer the best of both worlds, and IIE Rosebank College is one of them.

IIE Rosebank College, an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), supports IIE distance learning with flexible study options and affordable fees with flexible payment terms, ensuring that you have every reason to further your studies and elevate your career.

Studying online can be daunting for students straight out of matric or individuals exploring it for the first time. That’s why with IIE distance learning, you are a priority when it comes to student life support. IIE Rosebank College will provide all the support you need, you will have full access to IIE Rosebank College’s libraries equipped with prescribed books, free Wi-Fi and work booth corners, free student wellness support with well-trained counselors who are always ready to listen and support you through your academic journey. You will also have access to career service officers dedicated to training you for the world of work, assisting you in building the in-demand skills needed to elevate your career.

Advantages of studying online through IIE Distance

Flexibility and convenience: Study at your own pace and schedule. Whether you're a night owl or an early riser, online learning fits around your lifestyle and commitments, allowing you to balance education with work, family, and other responsibilities.

Cost-effective: Online learning often reduces the costs associated with traditional education. There are no commuting costs, and often, digital resources are more affordable. IIE distance learning also offers flexible payment terms to further ease the financial burden.

Wide range of qualifications: IIE distance offers a variety of qualifications, from IIE Higher Certificates, Diplomas, Advanced Diploma, Degrees, Honours and Postgraduate qualifications catering to different interests and career goals. Whether you’re looking to advance in your current field or switch careers, there’s a qualification for you.

Personalised learning experience: Online learning platforms often include tools that allow for personalised learning experiences. You can tailor your study methods to suit your learning style, review materials as often as needed, and access a wealth of online resources at any time.

Access to technology and resources: Gain proficiency in using digital tools and platforms, which are increasingly important in today's job market. IIE distance ensures you are equipped with the necessary technology skills alongside your academic knowledge.

Networking opportunities: Online learning connects you with peers, mentors, and professionals from different industries. This network can provide diverse perspectives, opportunities for collaboration, and a broader understanding of your field.

Enhanced self-discipline and time management: Online learning requires a high level of self-discipline and time management skills. These skills are not only crucial for academic success but are highly valued by employers.

Support services: From access to extensive digital libraries and tutors to career services that help you prepare for the job market, IIE Rosebank College ensures you have the support you need throughout your educational journey.

IIE distance learning prides itself on producing top IIE graduates who are well-equipped with the in-demand skills required in today’s market across various industries. This mode of study is undoubtedly the way to achieve the next career goal you have set for yourself.

IIE distance learning 2024 mid-year registrations are now open. Visit our website today at www.rosebankcollege.co.za and get started. Your future has options, and through IIE distance learning, you can discover more.

Rosebank College is an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE).



