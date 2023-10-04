Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GO Content LabShift Social DevelopmentEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Employee Wellness Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Water Crisis, Johannesburg Rand Water, Mayors and Elections with Dr Mpho Phalatse

Water Crisis, Johannesburg Rand Water, Mayors and Elections with Dr Mpho Phalatse

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    “Spaces aligns perfectly with us”: How the female factor found its hybrid work homes with IWG

    Issued by GO Content Lab
    2 Apr 2024
    2 Apr 2024
    Committing to a hybrid work model is one thing, but finding the workspaces that truly complement your business and people? That’s another challenge altogether.
    &#x201c;Spaces aligns perfectly with us&#x201d;: How the female factor found its hybrid work homes with IWG

    For the female factor – a global community working to close the gender gap in corporate leadership – a seamless cultural fit was found with IWG’s network of Spaces locations, which provides the group’s base in Vienna and workspaces for its team members across the world.

    The female factor’s philosophy goes hand-in-hand with the benefits offered by hybrid work. According to research in our ‘Cracking The Glass Ceiling’ white paper on female empowerment in business, 88% of women believe that the flexibility offered by hybrid serves as an equaliser in the workplace. In addition, 66% said the model has led to them experiencing fewer biases, whether due to gender, race, or any other factors.

    To find out how the female factor is embracing hybrid work and getting the most out of the new hybrid model of working, we caught up with co-founder and co-CEO, Mahdis Gharaei.

    Mahdis Gharaei Co-founder and CEO at the female factor
    Mahdis Gharaei Co-founder and CEO at the female factor

    Hi Mahdis! What inspired you to start the female factor?

    From my experience working in different industries, I noticed the gender disparity and the multitude of challenges women face in various facets of their lives. I was driven to address these issues and actively contribute to seeing more women in the rooms where decisions are being made in our business world. The female factor was born out of a desire to create a supportive and enriching environment for women globally, but also with the idea of driving change towards a more inclusive world of work.

    Do you think hybrid working can help women in their careers?

    Absolutely. Flexible or hybrid working arrangements provide women with the opportunity to manage their time effectively, balancing personal life and professional commitments. It not only increases productivity but also allows for a healthy work-life balance, which is often a challenge for women due to societal pressure and family expectations.

    Why is IWG, specifically SPACES a good fit for the female factor?

    As a remotely organised team, we needed a workspace solution that was as flexible and dynamic as we are. Currently we have our main office in the beautiful Spaces Square One in Vienna, but our remote team members benefit from access to the wider Spaces network, meaning they can drop into any location near their home. With a remote-first team spread throughout different countries, we believe the Spaces brand perfectly aligns with us. We love the global approach, which echoes our international reach.

    Also, as we have a strong appreciation for aesthetics, we wanted a workspace that matches our brand in terms of design and feel. Partnering with IWG and Spaces was the perfect solution for both of these needs.

    What is your favourite thing about the workspaces?

    The openness and natural light that Spaces offers is something I absolutely love. It fosters a positive and vibrant atmosphere that encourages collaboration and creativity. We've customised our workspace to be more 'female factor'-centric, with decor and designs that reflect our brand. Additionally, Spaces offers fantastic facilities for hosting events, which we regularly utilise for our community gatherings.

    What advice would you give to other companies thinking of going hybrid?

    Embrace the change, but do it in a way that suits your company culture and the needs of your team. Hybrid models provide flexibility, but they also require clear communication and a solid digital infrastructure. It's important to ensure that your team feels connected and valued, whether they are working remotely or in an office.

    What can we expect from fhe female factor in the future?

    Our vision for the future is bold and ambitious – which, I guess, it’s got to be – to live up to our mission of closing the gender leadership gap. We will continue to expand our reach and bring ‘fhe female factor’ to women and organisations globally.

    We are also rolling out our global "Leadership: Redefined" movement, introducing a new era of leaders via 365+ people from across the globe telling their stories. We'll be utilising Spaces locations worldwide as hubs for the initiative, where these conversations and connections can blossom.

    &#x201c;Spaces aligns perfectly with us&#x201d;: How the female factor found its hybrid work homes with IWG

    If your business could also benefit from access to over 4,000 workspaces worldwide – with scalable membership and customisable offices – get in touch with us today.

    Read more: Spaces, work-life balance, hybrid work
    NextOptions
    GO Content Lab
    GO Content Lab ("GO") is an independent full-service communications specialist.

    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    2024 real estate trends unveiled: A savvy guide for buyers and sellers
    16 Feb 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    8 amenities that drive business leasing decisions
    5 Jan 2024
    Source: Supplied. Malusi Mthuli, provincial head for FNB Commercial Property Finance in KZN.
    Commercial property market in KZN showing remarkable resilience and growth
    4 Jan 2024
    Source: WeWork.
    WeWork South Africa: Thriving independently amid North American changes
    7 Nov 2023
    Source: Supplied
    World Online Networking Day 2023 shows power of convergence
    30 Oct 2023
    Source: © 123rf “Work-life integration is not a passing trend; it's the future of employee engagement and well-being,&quot; says Marieta du Toit, director, sensory coach, and workshop facilitator at Sensory Intelligence Consulting
    5 ways to help achieve work-life integration
    25 Oct 2023
    Source: © 123rf Ahmed El Hofy, general manager SA, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, examines how we navigate our work and personal spaces
    #MentalHealth: How to navigate work and personal spaces
     24 Oct 2023
    SMEs at the forefront of hybrid work transformation in SA, new survey reveals
    SMEs at the forefront of hybrid work transformation in SA, new survey reveals
    4 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz