South Africa’s digital landscape maturation in 2024: Insights from the 2024 Global Digital Report

In South Africa, the statistics reveal a burgeoning digital ecosystem:

With 45.34 million internet users, accounting for 74.7% of the population, South Africa stands at the forefront of internet adoption globally. Social media usage: Over 26 million South Africans, comprising 42.8% of the population, actively engage with social media platforms.



Over 26 million South Africans, comprising 42.8% of the population, actively engage with social media platforms. Mobile connectivity: An impressive 118.6 million mobile connections are active in South Africa, representing 195.4% of the population.

The report delves deeper into various aspects of digital engagement, shedding light on how South Africans utilise the internet and social media:

South Africa boasts one of the highest rates of podcast consumption globally, with 33.4% of internet users tuning in regularly. Social media trends: Globally, South Africans spend the most amount of time on social media, with the daily average being 03:41 hours. WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger rank as the top favorites.

Moreover, the report underscores the pivotal role of social media in various aspects of South African life:

South Africans actively engage with brands on social media, with 64.5% of users interacting with companies' content. Influencer marketing: Influencers wield significant influence, with 34.1% of South African social media users following online experts and influencers for information and brand exposure.

These insights emphasise the importance of leveraging social listening, consumer insights, and influencer marketing tools to navigate the dynamic digital landscape effectively. Meltwater South Africa offers comprehensive solutions tailored to enhance brand visibility, engagement, and credibility in the digital sphere.

For brands seeking to capitalise on South Africa's thriving digital ecosystem and make informed marketing decisions, Meltwater South Africa stands ready to provide strategic guidance and actionable insights.