Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

PointOnPoint PReMediaMeltwaterDMASAIpsosBataRogerwilcoTDMCPrimedia BroadcastingClockworkOgilvy South AfricaUrban Brew StudiosBroad MediaThe Garden VenueEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South Africa’s digital landscape maturation in 2024: Insights from the 2024 Global Digital Report

    Issued by Meltwater
    27 Mar 2024
    27 Mar 2024
    The digital landscape in South Africa is experiencing significant growth and transformation, as highlighted in the recently released 2024 Global Digital Report. The report underscores the increasing prominence of social media and internet adoption, with South Africa having the highest internet usage rates in the world. The average internet user between 16 and 64 spends 9 hours and 38 minutes a day online.
    South Africa&#x2019;s digital landscape maturation in 2024: Insights from the 2024 Global Digital Report

    In South Africa, the statistics reveal a burgeoning digital ecosystem:

    • Internet adoption: With 45.34 million internet users, accounting for 74.7% of the population, South Africa stands at the forefront of internet adoption globally.
    • Social media usage: Over 26 million South Africans, comprising 42.8% of the population, actively engage with social media platforms.
    • Mobile connectivity: An impressive 118.6 million mobile connections are active in South Africa, representing 195.4% of the population.

    The report delves deeper into various aspects of digital engagement, shedding light on how South Africans utilise the internet and social media:

    • Online learning: A notable 60.8% of internet users in South Africa access educational content online, demonstrating a keen interest in self-improvement and skill acquisition.
    • Financial services: Half of South African internet users conduct banking, investment, or insurance activities online, surpassing the global average.
    • Podcasts: South Africa boasts one of the highest rates of podcast consumption globally, with 33.4% of internet users tuning in regularly.
    • Social media trends: Globally, South Africans spend the most amount of time on social media, with the daily average being 03:41 hours. WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger rank as the top favorites.

    Moreover, the report underscores the pivotal role of social media in various aspects of South African life:

    • Brand engagement: South Africans actively engage with brands on social media, with 64.5% of users interacting with companies' content.
    • Influencer marketing: Influencers wield significant influence, with 34.1% of South African social media users following online experts and influencers for information and brand exposure.

    These insights emphasise the importance of leveraging social listening, consumer insights, and influencer marketing tools to navigate the dynamic digital landscape effectively. Meltwater South Africa offers comprehensive solutions tailored to enhance brand visibility, engagement, and credibility in the digital sphere.

    For brands seeking to capitalise on South Africa's thriving digital ecosystem and make informed marketing decisions, Meltwater South Africa stands ready to provide strategic guidance and actionable insights.

    Read more: consumer insights, digital landscape, online learning, mobile connectivity, social listening
    NextOptions
    Meltwater
    Stay on top of billions of online conversations, extract relevant insights, and use them to strategically drive brand perception.

    Related

    Assegai Awards 2024 season: Get ready to shine
    DMASAAssegai Awards 2024 season: Get ready to shine
    Businesses invited to participate in the 2024 South African Customer Experience Research Report
    RogerwilcoBusinesses invited to participate in the 2024 South African Customer Experience Research Report
    Futureproof your e-learning for 2024 and beyond
    G&G AdvocacyFutureproof your e-learning for 2024 and beyond
    Image source: Katerina Holmes from
    How Covid-19 changed teaching and learning for the better
     5 Jan 2024
    Exploring SA's international shopping: Consumer insights and unique product appeals
    Exploring SA's international shopping: Consumer insights and unique product appeals
    11 Dec 2023
    Cellular connectivity is the unsung hero of SA retail
    Cellular connectivity is the unsung hero of SA retail
     24 Oct 2023
    Does SA's growing middle market offer hope for the future?
    BrandMappDoes SA's growing middle market offer hope for the future?
    Source: © 123rf PwC’s latest Global Consumer Insights Survey identifies five key areas impacting consumer spend and shaping shopping trends
    5 key areas impacting consumer spend, shaping shopping trends
    21 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz