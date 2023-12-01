Industries

    Black Friday media coverage 2023

    By Katherine McInnes, issued by Meltwater
    1 Dec 2023
    1 Dec 2023
    Meltwater, a global leader in media, social and consumer intelligence, used media monitoring and social listening to derive data surrounding the conversations pertaining to Black Friday and Cyber Monday over online and social media in South Africa.

    Within the analysed period, media coverage surrounding Black Friday and Cyber Monday received the highest volume of media mentions on Friday the 24th of November. The majority of content shared on this topic was published via social media. Interestingly, overall mentions decreased by 8% and social media mentions decreased by 36% compared to the previous year. The decrease in mentions and conversations around Black Friday could be as a result of South African consumers feeling the effects of the current economic climate.

    If you would like to find out more about how Meltwater can help you track trending topics, mentions, sentiment and engagement around an event, contact us here.

    About Katherine McInnes

    Katherine McInnes is the head of marketing, Africa at Meltwater.


    Meltwater
    Stay on top of billions of online conversations, extract relevant insights, and use them to strategically drive brand perception.

