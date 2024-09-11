Entrepreneurship Funding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SME South AfricaNSBC.AfricaMDNTVDomains.co.zaBusiness Partners LimitedThe Innovator TrustAWIEFFalse Bay CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Funding News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    South African calling app Talk360 raises R27m in funding

    11 Sep 2024
    11 Sep 2024
    Talk360, an international calling app, has raised $1.4m (R27m) in a pre-series A funding round, led by Havaic, to support its goal of connecting seven million people by 2025 and advancing towards long-term profitability.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    Talk360 is a South African and Dutch calling app that enables affordable international calls, requiring only the initiator to have the app and internet connectivity to reach any number globally.

    According to the company's co-founder and CEO, Hans Osnabrugg, Talk360 has seen an increase from 2.3 million users to four million in 2023. 

    Funding

    In 2022, the company raised $7m through two seed funding rounds, attracting investments from African venture capitalists and fintech angels across Europe and South Africa, including executives from Adyen and Mollie, as well as the founders of Tyme Bank.

    After the raises, Talk360 sought to not only expand its user base among the African diaspora in the UK, US, and South Africa but also to explore the potential of establishing the first payment aggregator designed to streamline the payment experience across the fragmented African market and solve the challenge of failed payment attempts for both merchants and consumers.

    The recent capital injection was based on the same $30m+ valuation the company received in 2022 and amounted to $1m from Havaic and an additional $400,000 from other investors.

    It comes at a time when the global venture capital landscape faces unprecedented challenges.

    The next steps

    With the additional funds in place, Talk360 plans to localise into more African languages and set up more local and global partnerships with remittance companies, retailers, and brands. 

    “A better understanding of our audiences will also see the upcoming releases supporting languages such as Amharic and Portuguese. This talks to the significant demand of our Ethiopian customers and highlights our willingness to localise our solution where needed,” says Dean Hiine, co-founder and MD Africa at Talk360.

    “Talk360 has built trust within underserved communities by offering a solution that resonates with their unique needs. This new funding will help the business capitalise on that trust to create even more tailored solutions that deliver value at a local level.”

    "The additional funding," Osnabrugge adds, "will enable us to deliver on our next phase of growth to reach seven million people and achieve profitability across our global operation."

    The company has plans to open the platform to external merchants before Christmas 2024.

    Read more: Dean Hiine, Hans Osnabrugge, Talk360
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz