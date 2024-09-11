Yassir celebrates Heritage Month and spring: Embracing global vision with a local touch

Enjoy R100 off your first purchase

As South Africa steps into Heritage Month and embraces the vibrant energy of spring, Yassir, a globally recognised on-demand grocery delivery service, is thrilled to celebrate these occasions by highlighting its commitment to convenience, affordability, and long operating hours.

To mark these celebrations, Yassir is offering an exclusive deal: new customers can enjoy R100 off their first purchase of R300 or more using the coupon code HERITAGE100. This offer is our way of welcoming you to the Yassir experience and ensuring your first grocery run is as rewarding as it is convenient.

A global leader with local impact

With a presence in up to 45 cities worldwide, Yassir has set a global standard for transforming grocery shopping. We’re proud to extend this expertise to South Africa, bringing innovative solutions and efficient services right to your doorstep. Our state-of-the-art technology and network of strategically located dark stores ensure that South African customers receive the same exceptional service that has made us a leader globally.

“Our global experience has taught us how to blend efficiency with local needs,” said Tim Kiluba, general manager of Yassir. “As we celebrate Heritage Month and the arrival of spring, we’re excited to offer South Africans the convenience of on-demand grocery delivery with the reliability and affordability that our customers around the world have come to expect.”

Convenience, affordability, and quality

Yassir is dedicated to meeting your everyday needs with unparalleled convenience. Whether you’re looking for fresh produce, toiletries, or your daily essentials, Yassir is your one-stop solution. Operating daily from 6am to 10pm, we offer a wide range of products at competitive prices, all delivered to your door within 30 minutes.

Our commitment to affordability means you can trust Yassir to provide some of the best prices in the market, helping you manage your household budget without compromising on quality.

Creating jobs and supporting communities

While delivering exceptional grocery shopping experiences is our primary focus, we’re also committed to positively impacting the communities we serve. In South Africa, our operations are already creating local job opportunities and contributing to regional economic growth. By investing in local talent and collaborating with community partners, we aim to support South Africa’s growth while providing top-notch service.

Join us in celebrating heritage and innovation

As we celebrate Heritage Month and spring, we invite you to experience the convenience and value that Yassir brings to South Africa. Discover how easy it is to shop for groceries with us and be part of a global movement making everyday life simpler and more affordable.

For more information about Yassir and how our global expertise translates into exceptional service in South Africa, download our app from App Store/Google Play.




