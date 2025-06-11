South Africa urged to strengthen LGBTQIA+ travel offering

As global LGBTQIA+ travel spend continues to surge, South Africa holds a unique position to become a leading destination on the African continent, provided its tourism sector moves beyond passive inclusivity and proactively targets this growing, high-value market.

Source: Cape Town Pride

In 2025, LGBTQIA+ travellers are projected to spend over USD 333.4 billion globally, with forecasts rising to USD 521.6 billion by 2031. Despite its progressive legal framework and reputation as Africa’s most inclusive country, South Africa captures just 1.5% of this market, leaving significant room for growth and visibility.

What LGBTQIA+ travellers want, and SA’s opportunity

The global LGBTQIA+ travel market has become one of the fastest-growing segments in tourism, delivering both social inclusion and significant economic opportunities. Travellers are seeking safe, authentic experiences, ranging from cultural immersion and outdoor adventure to wellness retreats and gender-affirming services.

They also travel frequently, spend more per trip, and show strong destination loyalty when treated with dignity and respect.

"When planning a vacation, ensuring that possible destinations are thoroughly researched is crucial. Relying on trusted word-of-mouth and consulting guest-generated reviews is equally important.

"As someone who has travelled extensively both domestically and internationally, ensuring equal, unrestricted access to all the tourist experiences that a destination offers, whilst ensuring the same degree of safety without discrimination, is what makes a destination most appealing to the community,” says Darryl Erasmus, COO of South African Tourism.

Global leaders, and the gap for South Africa

Today, North America and Europe dominate LGBTQIA+ travel, capturing 39.28% and 31.52% of the global market, respectively. Destinations like Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Thailand, and the USA lead not only because of progressive legal protections but also because they actively invest in inclusive tourism infrastructure.

These destinations offer:

• Vibrant LGBTQIA+ districts

• World-renowned Pride events

• Strong reputation for safety and cultural openness

• Tailored wellness, honeymoon, and cultural experiences

As one local LGBTQ+-friendly tour operator in South Africa puts it: “LGBTQIA+ travellers are looking for more than just beautiful landscapes, they want to feel welcomed, safe, and seen. South Africa has all the right ingredients, but it’s the personal touches, inclusive service, and culturally aware experiences that truly make the difference.”

The road ahead: Inclusion as strategy

While South Africa accounts for approximately 57% of the Middle East and Africa’s LGBTQIA+ travel share, its global visibility remains low. Despite being the only African country where same-sex marriage is legal and constitutionally protected, there’s a clear need for stronger marketing, product development, and visibility.

Cape Town Pride’s successful bid to host WorldPride 2028 marks a pivotal moment. The event will position Cape Town as a global beacon for LGBTQIA+ inclusion and could boost inbound travel across the continent.

Yet challenges persist: “For me, I feel safer in big cities like Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. I avoid townships and rural areas, or I adjust my behaviour to fit in the environment I am in,” says an LGBTQIA+ domestic traveller.

What South Africa’s tourism industry can do

To unlock this segment’s full potential, the tourism industry is urged to:

• Join LGBTQIA+ travel networks and trade shows

• Promote LGBTQIA+-friendly packages internationally

• Train frontline staff in sensitivity and inclusion

•Build partnerships with LGBTQIA+-owned or allied businesses

• Create and support LGBTQIA+ content and messaging ecosystems

As another traveller put it: "I do find student towns and universities to be safe spaces since young people tend to be more open-minded and informed. I do enjoy areas like Maboneng that welcome people of all kinds and ages."

A market ready to claim

According to an AI-powered Google search, Cape Town remains South Africa’s LGBTQIA+ capital, followed by Johannesburg and Durban. Yet neither city appears in Lonely Planet’s Pride 25: 11 most LGBTQIA+ friendly cities in the world (April 2025) — a missed opportunity for the region.

The global LGBTQIA+ travel segment is expanding, deliberate in its choices, and ready to embrace destinations that offer both legal protection and visible, tangible inclusivity.

"South Africa is proud to be a country that celebrates diversity and inclusion, not just in law, but in how we welcome the world. The LGBTQIA+ traveller is discerning, loyal, and adventurous, and we are committed to ensuring that our destination, experiences, and hospitality reflect that spirit of openness and respect,” says Nombulelo Guliwe, CEO of South African Tourism.

South Africa’s progressive legislative framework gives it a competitive edge. But for the country to remain relevant — and profitable — in the LGBTQIA+ travel space, visibility, authentic experiences, and active inclusion must follow. The market is ready, the opportunity is clear, and the road ahead is well-defined.