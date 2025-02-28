South Africa to showcase tourism at ITB Berlin 2025

South African Tourism (SA Tourism) will participate in the ITB Berlin travel trade show from 4–6 March 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Led by Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille, the South African delegation will feature various tourism product owners aiming to strengthen trade partnerships and promote South Africa’s tourism offerings.

The delegation, which includes SA Tourism CEO Nombulelo Guliwe, as well as representatives from the South African tourism sector, will work towards increasing tourist arrivals from one of Europe’s largest outbound tourism markets, Germany.

The South African team will include 40 exhibitors and 15 Small, Micro, and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs), representing a broad range of tourism-related businesses, including destination management companies, hotels, and airlines. The focus is to raise South Africa’s profile as a preferred travel destination for German tourists.

Media conference to highlight SA’s tourism offerings

On 5 March 2025, Minister de Lille and the South African team will hold a media conference at ITB Berlin to present South Africa’s diverse tourism experiences, from safaris to luxury travel, as well as vibrant cities, adventure tourism, culinary experiences, and more.

In addition, the 15 SMMEs will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one sessions with global media and trade professionals to introduce their businesses.

Minister de Lille emphasised the importance of small businesses in the tourism sector: "Central to the work we do as a tourism sector is ensuring that we create an impact on our economy and communities. Providing small businesses with access to the largest global tourism trade show empowers them to attract clients from around the world. This is a tangible example of how the tourism sector contributes to job creation and securing livelihoods."

SA’s tourism growth goals

In 2024, the South African Pavilion at ITB Berlin hosted over 1,471 meetings, generating 551 leads during the three-day event. South Africa’s participation in ITB Berlin aligns with its goal of achieving 15 million international tourist arrivals annually by 2030. This objective supports the government’s broader priorities, such as promoting inclusive growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

Minister de Lille noted, "Our attendance at ITB Berlin centers on showcasing the best of what South Africa has to offer and strengthening our country’s position not only in the European market but globally. Through engagements with trade partners and stakeholders, we aim to unlock challenges hindering tourists from visiting South Africa."

G20 Summit to provide tourism opportunities

South Africa’s participation in ITB Berlin comes at a time when the country is set to host the G20 Summit later this year.

This event offers an additional platform for advancing the nation’s tourism and trade efforts, further contributing to economic growth and job creation.