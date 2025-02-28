SAA appoints Prof John Lamola as CEO

South African Airways (SAA) has announced the appointment of Professor John M. Lamola as its group chief executive officer, following approval by Transport Minister Barbara Creecy.

In a statement, the Board emphasised Lamola’s capabilities, saying: "Professor Lamola’s appointment marks a turning point for SAA’s long-term financial health, who has the skill, track record, leadership skills, insight, and vision to guide the national carrier in its continued growth, ensuring that SAA remains a viable regional, continental, and global aviation operator."

Lamola has been serving as interim CEO since May 2022, playing a key role in SAA’s turnaround. Under his leadership, the airline reported a net profit of R252m for the 2022/23 financial year – its first profitable year since 2012. Revenue rose to R5.7bn, up from R2bn in the 2021/22 financial year.

Highlighting the significance of his leadership, SAA Board Interim Chairperson Derek Hanekom stating:The SAA Board is delighted to be able to appoint a solid and dedicated leader well versed in SAA’s fortunes and eager to continue overseeing its take-off into better skies. We wish Professor Lamola and SAA a safe flight into an even brighter future."

Route and fleet expansion

During his tenure as interim CEO, Lamola led the expansion of SAA’s route network from six destinations in 2021 to 16 by January 2025. The airline also grew its fleet from six aircraft to 20, including two Airbus A380s, and increased its workforce from 800 to approximately 2,000 by November 2024, including 140 pilots.

The airline’s financial discipline and overall health have continued to improve, reinforcing the Board’s confidence in Lamola’s leadership. Hanekom added, “Professor Lamola can now continue growing SAA with confidence, knowing he has the full support of the SAA Board and its shareholders. We congratulate him on his appointment and wish him well in his leadership of SAA.”

According to a report by Oxford Economics Africa, SAA’s gross value add (GVA) to South Africa’s GDP for the 2023/24 financial year is R9.1bn, with projections to rise to R32.6bn by 2029/30. The report also projects that SAA’s economic impact could create up to 86,700 direct and indirect jobs by 2029/30, up from 25,200 in 2023/24.

Professor Lamola previously served as CEO at Denel Aviation and as a board member of Airports Company South Africa. He holds a PhD from Edinburgh University and an MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.