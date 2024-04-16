SME Brief, a newsletter-first publication is the first of its kind in South Africa

SME South Africa introduces SME Brief, a one-stop-shop for business owners and industry stakeholders to access information, business tools and resources. Aiming to empower small to medium enterprises with the knowledge to make informed decisions.

The SME Brief platform is a collection of all the newsletters that the publication has issued over the past four years. It acts like an archive where both entrepreneurs and industry roleplayers can easily access this library and navigate through the collections of news to find the information they are looking for.

First-party data focus for this newsletter-first publication

“Being a newsletter-first publication ensures that we have an industry-specific platform that brings relevant industry updates and news to our dedicated audience of stakeholders,” says Velly Bosega, CEO of SME South Africa (Oak Ventures). “With the crumbling of the Cookie, this is our answer to move away from third-party data. Marketers who care about first-party data will understand the benefits of this platform.

“We have seen that e-mail marketing is still a growing market because it is people-based,” Bosega points out.

Studies have shown that e-mail marketing provides seven times higher return on investment than other digital marketing tools in South Africa.

Newsletters are currently released twice a week

SME South Africa releases its weekly newsletters twice a week. Entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders can sign up for the SME South Africa newsletter to receive the latest articles and guides in their inboxes.

Alternatively, anyone can access the library of information that helps you start, manage and grow your business in the palm of your hand on SME Brief. Here, readers can search according to topic under the Categories tab, or search the archive for a keyword.

From SME Brief, entrepreneurs can navigate to SME South Africa’s Resource page. This page is a collection of free templates, e-books, guides, and reports, such as the infamous Assessment of South Africa’s SME Landscape Report.

Readers can also access the library of past and upcoming webinars, as well as the Forum on SME Advice where curious business owners can ask experts questions.