Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SME South AfricaAWIEFBusiness Partners LimitedUCT Graduate School of BusinessPneteQvestTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    SME Brief, a newsletter-first publication is the first of its kind in South Africa

    Issued by SME South Africa
    27 Jun 2024
    27 Jun 2024
    SME South Africa introduces SME Brief, a one-stop-shop for business owners and industry stakeholders to access information, business tools and resources. Aiming to empower small to medium enterprises with the knowledge to make informed decisions.
    SME Brief, a newsletter-first publication is the first of its kind in South Africa

    The SME Brief platform is a collection of all the newsletters that the publication has issued over the past four years. It acts like an archive where both entrepreneurs and industry roleplayers can easily access this library and navigate through the collections of news to find the information they are looking for.

    First-party data focus for this newsletter-first publication

    “Being a newsletter-first publication ensures that we have an industry-specific platform that brings relevant industry updates and news to our dedicated audience of stakeholders,” says Velly Bosega, CEO of SME South Africa (Oak Ventures). “With the crumbling of the Cookie, this is our answer to move away from third-party data. Marketers who care about first-party data will understand the benefits of this platform.

    “We have seen that e-mail marketing is still a growing market because it is people-based,” Bosega points out.

    Studies have shown that e-mail marketing provides seven times higher return on investment than other digital marketing tools in South Africa.

    SME Brief, a newsletter-first publication is the first of its kind in South Africa

    Newsletters are currently released twice a week

    SME South Africa releases its weekly newsletters twice a week. Entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders can sign up for the SME South Africa newsletter to receive the latest articles and guides in their inboxes.

    Alternatively, anyone can access the library of information that helps you start, manage and grow your business in the palm of your hand on SME Brief. Here, readers can search according to topic under the Categories tab, or search the archive for a keyword.

    From SME Brief, entrepreneurs can navigate to SME South Africa’s Resource page. This page is a collection of free templates, e-books, guides, and reports, such as the infamous Assessment of South Africa’s SME Landscape Report.

    Readers can also access the library of past and upcoming webinars, as well as the Forum on SME Advice where curious business owners can ask experts questions.

    Read more: SMEs, Velly Bosega, SME South Africa, newsletters
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    SME South Africa
    SME South Africa is a one-stop-shop for business owners to access advice, business tools and resources they need.

    Related

    SME South Africa adds award-winning Startwise to form SME Advice
    SME South AfricaSME South Africa adds award-winning Startwise to form SME Advice
    4 Jun 2024
    Big funding boost for SME auto parts suppliers in Eastern Cape
    Big funding boost for SME auto parts suppliers in Eastern Cape
    3 Jun 2024
    Matsidiso Kolobe, founder and chief creative officer at Salt Hub. Source: Supplied.
    #BehindtheSelfie: Matsidiso Kolobe, chief creative officer at Salt Hub
     21 May 2024
    The most common reason for small business failure in SA
    The most common reason for small business failure in SA
    9 May 2024
    7 ways you can help grow your side hustle for success
    7 ways you can help grow your side hustle for success
    2 May 2024
    5 ways your small business can strengthen its cybersecurity defence
    5 ways your small business can strengthen its cybersecurity defence
     26 Apr 2024
    How much funding does your small business need?
    How much funding does your small business need?
    24 Apr 2024
    Source: © The Food for Mzansi Group won three Wan-Ifra Digital Media Africa 2024 Awards
    South African digital publishers make clean sweep of Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa 2024
    16 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz