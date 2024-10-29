SA’s higher education crisis: How an educator exodus threatens our future

South Africa faces a growing skills crisis in its higher education sector, where a shortage of qualified educators is impacting both the quality of education and the country’s ability to keep pace with the demands of a rapidly changing global economy. This crisis is complex, shaped by local challenges, international competition for talent, and deep-rooted systemic issues within the education system itself.

One of the primary factors driving the exodus of educators from South Africa is the lure of higher salaries and comprehensive benefits offered by countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

These regions are increasingly targeting South African educators, who find themselves tempted by better pay and improved working conditions. This has created a growing vacuum in both basic and higher education systems at home, where service delivery issues exacerbate frustrations.

The impact of this skills shortage is stark. South African universities and colleges are struggling to maintain high standards, with the student success rate plummeting as weak foundations from basic education are compounded by deteriorating university standards.

As a result, many students are failing to complete their tertiary education, and those who do often enter the workforce underprepared for the demands of the private sector.

The most affected fields are science, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) — critical areas for a country looking to bolster its economy through technology-intensive industries.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs report, many South African students are pursuing degrees that do not align with the needs of the job market, particularly in STEM fields.

This disconnect is further widening the skills gap in a country that desperately needs workers trained in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to remain globally competitive.

The lack of qualified educators has also had a direct impact on South Africa’s global standing among tertiary institutions. In the 2023 QS World University Rankings, for instance, only four South African universities made it into the top 500 globally.

This lower competitiveness not only affects the international perception of the country's higher education institutions but also diminishes the readiness of our graduates to thrive in a globalised world.

A lack of clear policy to address this shortage is reflected by the fact that while the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) disbursed over R47bn in 2022, educator training programs received limited support.

On top of this, a study found that 63% of NSFAS-funded students had dropped out after five years, and only 32% graduated. This signals a deeper issue in policy planning, where more emphasis needs to be placed on supporting education at all levels, not just on funding students.

Short-term fixes, long-term damage

To cope with the educator shortage, institutions have increasingly relied on temporary contractors, with a 2021 survey showing that 25% of academic staff were employed on temporary contracts.

This inconsistency negatively impacts the quality of education, particularly for distance learners, who are already grappling with the challenges of self-directed study.

The dismal 14% pass rate for the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants’ (SAICA) Initial Test of Competence (ITC) earlier this year — down from 40% the previous year — underscores how deeply the lack of skilled educators is affecting outcomes.

The educator shortage has also disproportionately affected historically disadvantaged communities, with university enrolment rates for Black South African students still lagging behind their demographic representation.

Financial barriers, compounded by lower education quality in underfunded areas, have led to high dropout rates, further entrenching socio-economic inequalities.

The skills shortage in higher education is already having long-term economic consequences. The World Bank has found that every 1% increase in educational attainment could boost South Africa’s GDP by 0.5%.

However, with the current trajectory, the country risks falling short of its goal to produce over one million tertiary-educated workers by 2030, jeopardising its ability to remain competitive globally.

Government is also feeling the pinch, particularly in sectors reliant on skilled professionals, such as local government, where service delivery is faltering due to a lack of expertise.

Finding solutions

Addressing this crisis will require a multifaceted approach. South Africa has already demonstrated its ability to produce world-class professionals such as our chartered accountants, made possible thanks to rigorous monitoring by SAICA.

This shows that, with the right structures and incentives, it’s possible to nurture talent locally.

One avenue for improvement lies in leveraging technology. The Covid-19 pandemic saw a 200% increase in online learning enrolments, proving that digital solutions can bridge the gap between rural and urban education.

By investing in infrastructure to provide reliable internet access to rural schools, South Africa could significantly improve access to quality education and boost enrolment and success rates.

Additionally, there are valuable lessons to be learned from other countries. China and India have made impressive strides in STEM education, demonstrating how targeted investment in education can lead to exponential economic growth.

The private sector also has a critical role to play in addressing this skills gap. Initiatives like “support a school” could see businesses partnering with rural schools and colleges to offer financial and educational resources.

Furthermore, companies should sponsor students with high potential, ensuring a steady pipeline of talent into industries that are vital to the country’s future.

The educator shortage in South Africa’s higher learning institutions is a crisis with far-reaching implications for the country’s socio-economic future.

It is clear that bold policy changes, investments in technology, and strategic partnerships with the private sector are urgently needed. B

y fostering a culture of excellence in education and prioritising the retention of skilled educators, South Africa can begin to close the skills gap and ensure a prosperous future for its citizens.