Automotive Dealers
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comNielsenKia South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Dealers News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Revised Nissan Magnite introduced to SA market

    19 Nov 2024
    19 Nov 2024
    Product lead times in the automotive space are pretty long, many years in advance.
    Revised Nissan Magnite introduced to SA market

    So when a company such as Nissan pulls the plug on reviving an old name, there’s an orphan or two left in the cold.

    Not to worry when you have several brands under your umbrella. Just slap another badge on it and send it on its way. That’s exactly what happened with the Nissan Magnite.

    Nissan’s experiment with Datsun’s resurrection failed. But there was a product in the pipeline, all designed, prepped and ready to do. Instead of leaving the small crossover to collect dust on a shelf, the company took the decision to stick a Nissan badge on it.

    Lo and behold, the world was introduced to the Magnite. The initial product seemed to do well. It regularly features in the top three of the sales charts within its segment.

    However, people were expecting Nissan's levels of quality from a product that was designed for budget-friendly Datsun. The compla… feedback came in from owners and Nissan took it to heart, thus creating the heavily revised Nissan Magnite.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz