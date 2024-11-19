Revised Nissan Magnite introduced to SA market

Product lead times in the automotive space are pretty long, many years in advance.

So when a company such as Nissan pulls the plug on reviving an old name, there’s an orphan or two left in the cold.

Not to worry when you have several brands under your umbrella. Just slap another badge on it and send it on its way. That’s exactly what happened with the Nissan Magnite.

Nissan’s experiment with Datsun’s resurrection failed. But there was a product in the pipeline, all designed, prepped and ready to do. Instead of leaving the small crossover to collect dust on a shelf, the company took the decision to stick a Nissan badge on it.

Lo and behold, the world was introduced to the Magnite. The initial product seemed to do well. It regularly features in the top three of the sales charts within its segment.

However, people were expecting Nissan's levels of quality from a product that was designed for budget-friendly Datsun. The compla… feedback came in from owners and Nissan took it to heart, thus creating the heavily revised Nissan Magnite.

