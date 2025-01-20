BizTrends2025: Pat Mahlangu - Trends end, focus on brand

In 2024, almost half of the world went to elections which saw some very interesting developments particularly in South Africa where we now have the “Government of National Unity” and in America where we will be seeing the return of Donald Trump to the White House on the 20th of January 2025.

Pat Mahlangu

The impact of these elections’ outcomes is yet to be seen. Also in 2024, Generative Artificial Intelligence (gAI) took the centre stage with the rise of the likes of ChatGPT, presenting huge opportunities and challenges for many industries including the marketing and advertising industry.

Therefore, in 2025, there will be a lot that businesses will be contending with both at macro and micro-economic levels. Geo-politics, the ever-changing consumer tastes, and emerging social media and cultural moments will entice companies to pivot how they show up in the market. In my view, 2025 (and beyond) must be the time for focus to be placed on brand for sustainable success. Here's why.

1. Trends end, brand is forever

Trends come and go fast like a TikTok challenge. They have an expiration date. What’s viral today may be outdated tomorrow. Brands that anchor themselves to trends risk being perceived as inauthentic or superficial once the trend fades. A well-defined brand, however, endures because it’s built on consistent values, mission, and purpose. Brands like Apple, Louis Vuitton, and BMW have not become behemoths because they hop on every technology or design fad. They focus on innovation, quality, customer experience, and design excellence, which have become synonymous with their identities.

2. Trends dilute authenticity

It is without a doubt that the Covid1-19 pandemic pushed Brand Authenticity to the fore. Hopping on every passing trend can dilute a brand’s core message and make your brand appear to be inconsistent. Authenticity matters more than ever to today’s consumers.

According to a study by Stackla, 86% of consumers say authenticity is a key factor when deciding which brands they support. If your audience senses that you’re simply chasing trends without aligning them with your mission, you risk eroding trust and loyalty.

3. Brand loyalty outlasts fads

Customers don’t form deep, emotional connections with trends; they form them with brands. Maxhosa, for example, has cultivated a loyal following not by jumping on fleeting trends, but by consistently championing true African luxury. This commitment resonates deeply with its audience, creating a bond that goes far beyond product offerings.

4. Being trend-aware is more important than being trend-driven

Great brand builders are those who are aware of the environment they operate in and understand that some trends cannot be completely be ignored. Being trend-aware allows their brand to stay relevant and fresh while remaining grounded in your core values. The key is to selectively integrate trends in ways that enhance your brand’s story rather than detract from it. For example, leveraging a trending meme might work for a playful brand, but it’s unlikely to resonate for one built on professionalism and gravitas.

5. Build a brand that sets trends

Most of the great brands simply don’t follow trends – they set them. When other brands go Zig, they go Zag. They show no respect for the norm (which is what branding is all about). Think of Patagonia’s sustainability initiatives. They have now become the standard for other brands to follow. By focusing on your brand’s unique identity and audience, you position brand as a leader rather than a follower.

Practical Steps to Focus on Your Brand:

Define your purpose: Simon Sinek was right when he said “people don't buy what you do; they buy why you do it. And what you do simply proves what you believe.” When your brand is anchored on a strong purpose, it can’t be easily persuaded by every trend that comes its way.

Know your audience: Understanding your audience’s needs, desires, and values allows you to create authentic connections that trends can’t replicate.

Stay consistent: Consistency in messaging, design, and tone builds trust. When customers know what to expect, they’re more likely to stay loyal.

Innovate within your identity: Don’t shy away from creativity, but ensure it aligns with your brand’s DNA. Innovation should feel natural, not forced.

Measure long-term impact: Instead of focusing solely on short-term metrics like likes or shares, evaluate how your strategies contribute to long-term brand equity.

Following every trend that comes and goes will prove to be a futile exercise in the long run. It is not sustainable. Brands that stay to true their purpose and values and have a deeper understanding of their customers rise above the noise. In conclusion, it’s not about riding the wave of what’s popular today; it’s about creating a legacy that resonates tomorrow.