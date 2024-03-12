Nipping allergies in the bud

Spring has sprung and while most of us welcome the warmer weather and seeing blossoms on trees, carpets of wildflowers and new buds, millions of people dread this time of the year because of seasonal allergies. In fact, around 27% of the world’s population suffer with seasonal allergies twice a year – during spring and autumn.

Dr Themba Hadebe, clinical executive at Bonitas Medical Fund

Dr Themba Hadebe, clinical executive at Bonitas Medical Fund, gives us the low-down on seasonal allergies: What they are, how they can impact your life, avoiding triggers, how to alleviate the symptoms and when to seek help.

What are seasonal allergies?

Often referred to as hay fever or allergic rhinitis, these are triggered by airborne allergens, which are tiny particles that enter the body through the respiratory system. These particles include pollen released by trees, grass and weeds, mould spores and dust mites.

When these allergens enter the body, the immune system mistakenly identifies them as harmful and releases chemicals, such as histamine, to fight them off.

The symptoms

Symptoms can last for a few weeks to several months, depending on the severity of your allergies and the length of the pollen season. Most common are:

Sneezing



Runny or stuffy nose



Itchy or watery eyes



Coughing or throat irritation



Sinus pressure and headaches



Fatigue



Postnasal drip



Ear congestion

Less common symptoms include:

Headaches



Shortness of breath



Wheezing



Coughing

If you suffer from asthma as well as hay fever, it is very likely that the seasonal allergy may trigger an asthma attack. Dr Hadebe advises asthma sufferers to take extra precautions and to carry an asthma pump.

Impacting your life

"Whatever the cause of your seasonal allergy, it can make you feel miserable," says Dr Hadebe. "Allergies can leave you feeling drained and exhausted. This is usually because of disrupted sleep due to congestion and sinus issues, decreased productivity at work or school from fatigue and poor concentration, curtailed socialising by avoiding outdoor activities and compromised quality of life for those with asthma, as allergies can worsen respiratory symptoms. They can cause significant discomfort, disrupt daily activities and your quality of life."

Try over-the-counter (OTC) remedies

Your pharmacist can recommend several types of non-prescription medications to help ease your allergy symptoms.

Antihistamines are the first line of defence in treating seasonal allergy symptoms. They work by blocking the action of histamine



Decongestants help to relieve a stuffy nose by shrinking the blood vessels in the nasal passages. However, decongestants may raise blood pressure and should be used cautiously by people with cardiovascular conditions



Nasal sprays can help reduce inflammation in the nasal passages and relieve congestion



Eye drops can relieve itching, redness and watery eyes



Saline nasal irrigation. Using a saline rinse can help flush out mucus and allergens from your nose providing relief from congestion and a post nasal drip

When to see a doctor

While most seasonal allergies can be managed with OTC treatments, there are times when professional medical advice is needed. You should consider consulting a doctor if:

Symptoms persist despite using OTC medications regularly



You have breathing difficulties, particularly if you have asthma.



Sinus infections or other complications develop



You experience severe reactions such as hives or swelling after exposure to allergens

"Your doctor may prescribe stronger or more personalised treatment," explains Dr Hadebe. "Immunotherapy, in particular, can provide long-term relief by gradually desensitising the immune system to allergens."

Managing seasonal allergies

Beyond medications, there are lifestyle changes you can make to minimise your exposure to allergens and reduce symptoms:

Stay indoors during high pollen counts, especially in the morning when levels tend to peak



Use air purifiers with HEPA filters to remove allergens from indoor air



Shower and change clothes after spending time outside to remove pollen from your body and clothes



Close windows in your home and car to keep pollen from entering



Monitor allergy forecasts and take preventative measures when pollen levels are high

If all else fails

If your seasonal allergies are really bad and nothing else seems to work, your doctor may recommend that you have skin or blood tests to find out exactly what triggers your symptoms. This can help determine what steps you need to take to identify which treatments are likely to work best for you.

"Seasonal allergies are a common but manageable condition," says Dr Hadebe. "With the right combination of OTC medications, lifestyle adjustments and, in some cases, professional medical advice, you can reduce the impact allergies have on your life. Always pay attention to your body’s response and don’t hesitate to seek medical advice if your symptoms worsen or persist, despite treatment."



