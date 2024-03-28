Next phase of TB vaccine clinical trial sparks hope of game-changing results – top SA scientist

The next phase of a clinical trial to assess the efficacy of the first tuberculosis (TB) vaccine for adults started in South Africa this month and the head of global health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Trevor Mundel, said he was hopeful that the vaccine would be a game-changer.

Source: Unsplash - Matnapo.

Mundel was born and raised in South Africa, and obtained his medical and other degrees at Wits University. He studied mathematics, logic and philosophy as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, and earned a PhD in mathematics at the University of Chicago.

Mundel said that when considering lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, one had to look at the speed with which vaccines were developed and deployed.

