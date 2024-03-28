Industries

    Next phase of TB vaccine clinical trial sparks hope of game-changing results – top SA scientist

    28 Mar 2024
    28 Mar 2024
    The next phase of a clinical trial to assess the efficacy of the first tuberculosis (TB) vaccine for adults started in South Africa this month and the head of global health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Trevor Mundel, said he was hopeful that the vaccine would be a game-changer.
    Source: Unsplash - Matnapo.
    Source: Unsplash - Matnapo.

    Mundel was born and raised in South Africa, and obtained his medical and other degrees at Wits University. He studied mathematics, logic and philosophy as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University, and earned a PhD in mathematics at the University of Chicago.

    Mundel said that when considering lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, one had to look at the speed with which vaccines were developed and deployed.

    Read the full article by Estelle Ellis at Daily Maverick.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/

