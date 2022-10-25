Industries

    New Jersey awarded 2026 World Cup final, Mexico to host opener

    6 Feb 2024
    6 Feb 2024
    The 2026 World Cup final will be held in New Jersey at the home of the National Football League’s (NFL) New York Giants and New York Jets, world soccer’s governing body, Fifa announced on Sunday, along with the entire schedule for the global soccer showcase.
    Photo by Dom Le Roy via
    Photo by Dom Le Roy via www.pexels.com

    The 48-team World Cup, which will conclude on 19 July at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, is being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

    Canada will host 13 games, including 10 in the group stage split evenly between Toronto and Vancouver. Mexico will also host 13, including 10 during the group stage in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. The rest of the tournament will be held in 11 cities across the US.

    Continue reading the full article on Daily Maverick.

    Read more: Soccer World Cup, FIFA
    NextOptions

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/


