New Jersey awarded 2026 World Cup final, Mexico to host opener

The 2026 World Cup final will be held in New Jersey at the home of the National Football League’s (NFL) New York Giants and New York Jets, world soccer’s governing body, Fifa announced on Sunday, along with the entire schedule for the global soccer showcase.

Photo by Dom Le Roy via www.pexels.com

The 48-team World Cup, which will conclude on 19 July at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, is being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Canada will host 13 games, including 10 in the group stage split evenly between Toronto and Vancouver. Mexico will also host 13, including 10 during the group stage in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. The rest of the tournament will be held in 11 cities across the US.

