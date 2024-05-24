New Coca-Cola Wozzaah celebrates vibrant and dynamic African culture

In the spirit of Africa Day, celebrated annually on 25 May, Coca-Cola has unveiled its latest creation, Coca-Cola Wozzaah, a symphony of flavours inspired by the beating heart of African culture.

Through digital experiences, Coca-Cola fans will be transported through the continent of Africa, experiencing the electrifying flavours and expressive culture of each unique country.

Coca-Cola Wozzaah pays tribute to the energy of the continent, recognising the influence Africa has across all aspects of culture around the world.

Crafted to embody the dynamic energy of Africa, the new remixed flavour provides fans with vibrant, tropical flavours inspired by Africa.

The design of each can boasts contemporary typography and bursts of colour that captures the dynamic rhythm of African culture, infused with the heightened expression of the continent’s boundless creativity.

As the ambassador of this new Coca-Cola Creation, Coca-Cola partnered with Uncle Waffles, who will play a pivotal role in bringing Coca-Cola Wozzaah to life.

On 23 May, Coca-Cola Creations and Uncle Waffles joined forces for an exclusive concert in Johannesburg, bringing to life the world of Coca-Cola Wozzaah for fans to immerse themselves in.

To celebrate this cultural resonance, Coca-Cola Wozzaah invites fans to join and immerse themselves in a series of physical and digital experiences. These experiences will be brought to life through dynamic collaborations with trailblazing artists who embody a profound connection to the essence of Africa’s creativity, igniting a cultural renaissance that resonates with fans worldwide.

"We are thrilled to introduce Coca-Cola Wozzaah, a new Coca-Cola Creation that not only celebrates the rich tapestry of African culture but also embodies the spirit of innovation and creativity,” said Silke Bucker, senior director, Coca-Cola Category Lead, Africa.

“Partnering with Uncle Waffles adds an authentic touch to this exciting launch, and we can’t wait to see how her dynamic presence will elevate the Coca-Cola Wozzaah experience, creating unforgettable moments for our consumers worldwide."

"The latest Coca-Cola Creation celebrates the vibrancy and influence of Africa, immersing consumers in the limitless energy of the continent,” added Oana Vlad, senior director of global strategy at The Coca-Cola Company.

“This latest expression and collaboration with incredible African artists, designers and voices is what Coca-Cola® Creations is all about – creating ‘Real Magic’ for our fans through cultural connections.”

Coca-Cola Wozzaah is available to purchase for a limited time only in select markets including South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, and Morocco.

Fans can access the digital experience here.