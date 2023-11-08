Industries

    Nampak Liquid Cartons and Woodlands Dairy launch a tethered cap carton

    8 Apr 2024
    8 Apr 2024
    Nampak Liquid Cartons together with Woodlands Dairy have launched a tethered cap carton in South Africa. Developed in response to decrease plastic pollution, the new design will help to prevent the cap being separated from the carton during its post-consumer journey to be recycled.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “Brands are always looking for new ways that they can make a sustainable difference when it comes to their products and operations,” says Raymond Dube of Nampak Liquid Cartons. “Opting for packaging that is sustainable and ensures the quality of a product’s contents is one of the ways brands can have an impact.”

    Woodlands Dairy is reportedly the first company to introduce the tethered cap design in South Africa. Designed by Swiss-based packaging company Svalinn, the tethered cap was created with both the environment and consumers in mind.

    Research from Capgemini found that more than half of people have an emotional connection with brands that are sustainable with 64% saying that buying more sustainable products makes them happy.

    When considering the functionality of packaging, research conducted by Carnelley Rangecroft Consultancy for Nampak Liquid Cartons found that 90% of South Africans would opt for a carton with a cap as opposed to one without.

    The need for a functional tethered cap design that allows shoppers to close a beverage to be stored and consumed at a later date was also preferred.

    “Consumers and their buying power are driving change. It’s therefore important that we not only supply them with products that meet these consumer demands, but to also consider how we can reduce the impact of packaging waste,” says Marisa Maccaferri of Woodlands Dairy. “We’re fortunate enough to work with a packaging partner like Nampak Liquid Cartons that is considering these trends and ensuring they can deliver on the promise of a packaging solution that ticks the boxes for sustainability, quality and food safety.”

    Woodlands Dairy will introduce the tethered cap carton for its 2-litre milk cartons.

