    Mouse-Free Marion Project riders to raise awareness during Cape Town Cycle Tour

    3 Mar 2025
    3 Mar 2025
    On Sunday 9 March 2025, 31 members of the Mouse-Free Marion (MFM) Cycling Team will don their MFM Project jerseys and set off on the 109km ride around the Cape Peninsula to raise funds for the initiative during the 47th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.
    Mouse-Free Marion Cycling Team members on a training ride: John Cooper, Erica Leppan, Katta Ludynia and Jeremy George on the descent from Chapman’s Peak into Hout Bay along the Cape Town Cycle Tour route
    Mouse-Free Marion Cycling Team members on a training ride: John Cooper, Erica Leppan, Katta Ludynia and Jeremy George on the descent from Chapman’s Peak into Hout Bay along the Cape Town Cycle Tour route

    Wearing the MFM Project ‘colours’, the team’s aim will be to raise awareness for the project along the always well-spectated route, with occasional stops at scenic points for group photographs. Equally important, the team members will attempt to raise a total of R109,000 (R10,000 for every kilometre cycled), equivalent to sponsoring 109 hectares, in support of the project.

    Those interested in sponsoring riders, can view more information at the team's GivenGain appeal here.

    The Mouse-Free Marion Project is a registered non-profit company in South Africa, established to eradicate the invasive albatross-killing mice on Marion Island in the Southern Ocean. The project was initiated by BirdLife South Africa and the South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

    Upon successful completion, the project will restore the critical breeding habitat of over two million seabirds, many globally threatened, and improve the island’s resilience to a warming climate. For more information, visit mousefreemarion.org.

