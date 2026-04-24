MO Agency has launched a dedicated Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) service and AI crawl analytics platform to help businesses get cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

For two decades, digital visibility meant one thing: ranking on Google. Businesses invested in SEO, climbed the results page, and earned clicks. That model isn't disappearing, but it's no longer the whole picture. Research from HubSpot found that traffic from ChatGPT converts at 15.9% – significantly higher than average organic search – while Gartner projected that traditional search query volume would decline 25% by 2026 as users shift to AI assistants for answers.

The challenge for businesses is straightforward: when someone asks an AI assistant "what CRM should I use?" or "which digital agency in Johannesburg handles HubSpot?", the AI doesn't return a list of links. It synthesises a single answer from the sources it trusts most. You're either cited in that answer or you're invisible. There is no page two in AI search.

This is the problem Answer Engine Optimisation solves. AEO is the practice of making website content discoverable, extractable, and citable by AI systems. It involves both a technical layer – making content machine-readable in formats AI systems can process efficiently – and a content strategy layer – structuring information so AI systems can confidently extract and cite specific passages.

"Most websites were built for human browsers," says Luke Marthinusen, founder of MO Agency. "They're wrapped in navigation menus, tracking scripts, and nested HTML that buries the actual content. A typical page wastes 80% of its processing tokens on noise that AI systems don't need. We're making that content clean, structured, and available in the formats AI agents actually prefer."

MO Agency's AEO service is backed by Getmd.ai, a platform the agency built that converts website pages into clean markdown – the lightweight format AI systems process most efficiently – and serves them from a dedicated subdomain. Each page gets a machine-readable version with structured metadata, freshness timestamps, and discovery tags that tell AI agents where to find the content.

Critically, the service includes AI crawl analytics: tracking which AI bots are visiting a client's website, which pages they're consuming, how frequently they return, and whether activity is increasing or declining. "Standard analytics tools like Google Analytics filter out bot traffic entirely," Marthinusen explains. "Businesses have a massive blind spot. AI systems are deciding whether to recommend them or ignore them, and they can't see any of it in their dashboards. We've closed that gap."

MO Agency also partners with Profound Analytics at Enterprise tier to track brand visibility across AI-generated responses – monitoring not just whether bots are crawling content, but whether AI systems are actively citing the brand when users ask relevant questions.

The agency reports that clients who have implemented the full AEO stack – unblocked AI crawlers, llms.txt site indexes, per-page markdown files, and restructured content – are seeing measurable increases in AI referral traffic within weeks of deployment.

"SEO and AEO aren't competitors – they're complementary," says Marthinusen. "SEO handles the search traffic that still exists. AEO handles the AI-driven discovery that's growing rapidly. The businesses investing in both now will be the ones that dominate visibility over the next three to five years."

MO Agency is a HubSpot Elite Partner with offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and London, serving enterprise and growth-led companies across South Africa and internationally. The agency has completed over 500 HubSpot CRM implementations and maintains a 5.0 rating across 152 client reviews. More information on the AEO service is available at www.mo.agency/solutions/demand-generation/aeo-services.



