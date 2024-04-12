Markham reveals The Icon Collection at SA Menswear week A/W24

At the recent South African Menswear week A/W24, Markham came out and unveiled their boldest A\W24 collection yet on the runway: The Icon Collection, a collection made for you to expand your style canvas beyond the walls of your home and express your individuality.

Season after season, the notion of tailoring continues to take on new dimensions rather than being reinvented. This time, oversized silhouettes have made an appearance. Fashion enthusiasts saw this with the suits, blazers, and overcoats that danced with wide lapels, relatively tight waists, and broad, sharp shoulders. Even with ensembles that featured layered and rearranged structures, the tailoring was consistently precise, with sharp edges and deliberate individuality.

The perfect colour palette at Markham is always a point of interest, always willing to challenge what pairs well and where. This collection was no different, earthy tones reigned supreme, breathing new life to classic pieces.

It’s no secret accessories are what make the look. The bags, shades, scarves and everything else can upgrade the entire look with ease. Elevate your wardrobe to the next level in 2024 with these must-have essentials like the Icon Bag in collaboration with Charles Matthysen and Icon neckerchiefs by Zoe Wolstenholme.