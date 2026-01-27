Mahindra Fusion Fest 2026: A blend of art, music, and fashion returns

The countdown has officially begun to the Mahindra Fusion Fest 2026 as it returns to the SunBet Arena in Pretoria this March promising a bold, immersive celebration of South African creativity where music, art and fashion collide.

Image supplied

Following its debut last year, Fusion Fest 2026 is back by overwhelming demand and set to be bigger, louder and more ambitious.

Designed as a cultural movement rather than a single-night event, Mahindra South Africa will curate boundary-breaking performances, unexpected collaborations and a platform for emerging creators at the Fusion Fest once again.

Speaking on the upcoming edition, Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa, says: “Fusion Fest is more than a festival — it reflects the youthful vibrancy and diversity of the Rainbow Nation, bringing together music, fashion and art in a celebration of shared expression. It brings Mahindra’s Rise philosophy to life by showcasing how creativity and collaboration can unite different voices into something more powerful and defines who we are becoming as a brand in South Africa.

“The response to the first edition reaffirmed that when cultures, ideas and generations come together, the impact extends far beyond a single moment. As Mahindra moves deeper into its third decade in South Africa, Fusion Fest 2026 builds on that foundation — growing in ambition and collaboration, driven by the belief that we rise strongest when we rise together.”

4 genre-defying fusion of performances

This year’s festival will feature four genre-defying fusion performances, each crafted to reflect South Africa’s past, present and future.

Each will be paired with immersive fashion designers and graphic artists to seamlessly fuse every element, creating a festival unlike anything seen before.

Fusion 1: Rewind The Revolution

The Music: Zöe Modiga leads a nostalgic musical journey from 1994 to now, joined by legends Mafikizolo, Kurt Darren and Claire Johnston in a tribute to the sounds that shaped a nation.

The Fashion: Imprint (Mzukisi Mbane)

The Art: Multidisciplinary Durban born artist Shaun ‘Damn Vandal’ Oakley Vandal is celebrated for his bold pop art style, blending graffiti and digital illustration across vibrant works ranging from sneaker customisation to car spraying.

Fusion 2: Hip Hop Most High

The Music: BLXKIE and Maglera Doe Boy collide with the Tshwane Gospel Choir in a goosebump-inducing blend of hip hop and spiritual praise.

The Fashion: The Bam Collective (Jacques Bam)

The Art: Award-winning illustrator and motion designer Ndumiso Nyoni is well known for a distinctive style that fuses traditional African themes with contemporary youth culture and trends.

Fusion 3: Femme For All

The Music: A powerhouse, girl-powered performance featuring Naledi Aphiwe, Karen Zoid, Nomfundo Moh and Mariechan, celebrating women across generations and genres.

The Art: Internationally renowned director and visual artist Inka Kendzia’s work spans motion design for film and immersive new-media artworks exploring the body, memory, and our connection to nature.

Fusion 4: All About Now

The Music: Youth icons Zee Nxumalo, Focalistic and Daliwonga deliver a contemporary amapiano-driven showcase rooted firmly in the now, with eyes on tomorrow.

The Fashion: Munkus (Thando Ntuli)

The Art: Cape Town-born mural artist and illustrator Bushy Wopp, whose bold, colourful, thought-provoking street art uses visual storytelling to challenge perceptions and unite communities.

Music, fashion and art

At the heart of the Mahindra Fusion Fest 2026 is a nationwide talent hunt, inviting the public to enter and compete across three lifestyle categories inspired by the festival’s core pillars:

Music



Fashion



Art

Top creators in each category will win R30,000 in cash and earn a spotlight moment on the main Fusion Fest stage, placing them at the centre of one of South Africa’s most exciting cultural events.

Aspiring artists, designers and musicians are encouraged to step forward, showcase their creativity and become part of the Mahindra Fusion Fest story. Entries close on Saturday, 31 January 2026.

Adding to the excitement around the upcoming festival, the Mahindra XUV 3XO Test Drive Challenge offers the public the chance to test drive the all-new compact SUV and automatically stand a chance to win VIP Fusion Fest tickets, exclusive merchandise, and even a Mahindra XUV 3XO weekend getaway.

Event details

Date: Saturday, 7 March 2026

Venue: SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

Doors Open: 6PM

Tickets: Available from www.ticketmaster.co.za

Get more info here.