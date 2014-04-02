Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 nominees revealed

The 2025 edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards will be a celebration of the greatest athletic achievements of the past year, featuring heroes from the Paris Olympics, Grand Slam champions, world-record breakers and more.

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the Laureus World Sports Awards and this year’s event will seek to honour the past, celebrate the present and inspire the future.

Over the past quarter-century, ‘The Laureus’ statuette has become the most prized Award of its kind among elite sportsmen and sportswomen, and the Laureus World Sports Awards are today recognised as ‘The Athletes’ Awards’ – voted on by the 69 sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy and celebrated at a unique annual event where the greatest athletes on the planet can connect, interact and share with each other in ways that happen only at Laureus.

The sporting year of 2024 was illuminated by the incredible spectacle of the Paris Olympics – so it is fitting that two stars of the Games will compete for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award.

The face of the Paris Games was Léon Marchand, who carried the hopes of the home nation on his shoulders as he won four golds in the pool.

Mondo Duplantis won a second Olympic pole vault gold and raised his own world record a further two times.

Spanish superstar of men’s tennis and winner of two Grand Slam singles titles and the Olympic silver medal Carlos Alcaraz is also nominated alongside Max Verstappen, who secured his fourth straight Formula One World Championship in 2024, and Tadej Pogačar, who became only the third man to win the triple crown of the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and the world championship in the same year.

Last year’s winner of the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award, Aitana Bonmatí, is shortlisted again alongside a three-time winner, Simone Biles.

Biles also won the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award last year and after winning three golds – including a second all-around title – plus a silver, she is nominated for an Award she won in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

In 2024, this Award went to Bonmatí and she is nominated again after a second successive Ballon d’Or and a season that included a treble of Champions League, Liga F and the Copa de la Reina with Barcelona.

Sifan Hassan won bronze at both 5,000 and 10,000 metres, plus marathon gold, in Paris. Faith Kipyegon became the only three-time Olympic champion in the 1,500 metres and added silver in the 5,000m.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s world-record breaking run to gold in the 400 metres hurdles was followed up with gold in the 4 x 400 metres relay.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Tennis - Won the French Open, Wimbledon and the Olympic silver medal



Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics - retained Olympic pole vault title; has now broken world record 10 times



Léon Marchand (France) Swimming - won four individual gold medals at the Paris Olympics



Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) Cycling - 25 wins, including Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and World Championship



Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing - won a fourth successive Formula One World Championship Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award

Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics - impressive return to Olympic stage with three golds and a silver in Paris



Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) Football - second straight Ballon d’Or Feminin as Barcelona won Champions League, Liga F and Copa de la Reina



Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) Athletics - bronze in 5,000m and 10,000m plus marathon gold in Paris



Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) Athletics - became the only three-time Olympic champion in 1,500 metres in Paris



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Athletics - Olympic golds in 400m hurdles and 4 x 400m relay



Aryna Sabalenka Tennis - won Australian and US Opens; became World No.1 in singles and doubles Laureus World Team of the Year Award

FC Barcelona Women’s Team (Spain) Football - won Champions League, Liga F and the Copa de la Reina



Boston Celtics (USA) Basketball - claimed a record 18th NBA title, one more than their old rivals LA Lakers



McLaren Formula One Team (UK) - secured their first World Constructors’ Championship since 1998



Real Madrid (Spain) Football - won 15th Champions League/European Cup, La Liga and Supercopa de España



Spain Men’s Football Team - became most successful team in European Championship history with fourth win



USA Basketball Men’s National Team - claimed USA’s fifth straight Olympic gold to emulate the famous Dream Team Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award

Julien Alfred (St Lucia) Athletics - won 100m in debut Olympics to take home St Lucia’s first-ever Olympic gold



Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Germany) Football - Bundesliga champions for first time in their 120-year history after unbeaten season



Summer McIntosh (Canada) Swimming - won three individual golds and a silver in Paris



Letsile Tebogo (Botswana) Athletics - won 200m gold medal, Botswana’s first-ever Olympic gold medal



Victor Wembanyama (France) Basketball - San Antonio Spurs centre won the NBA Rookie of the Year



Lamine Yamal (Spain) Football - named Best Young Player as Spain won the European Championships Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award

Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) Gymnastics - battling back from injury, she won Olympic gold, two silvers and bronze



Caeleb Dressel (USA) Swimming - overcame mental health issues to win two relay golds and a silver in Paris



Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland) Alpine Skiing - won overall World Cup title for first time since 2015/16 season



Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling - returned from serious injury to win three Grand Prix in 2024



Rishabh Pant (India) Cricket - 629 days after a life-threatening car crash, returned to play for India Test team



Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming - defended her Olympic 400m freestyle title less than year after being diagnosed with a tumour Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award

Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding - landed best trick of street competition to secure back-to-back Olympic golds



Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding - won her seventh X-Games superpipe gold medal



Caroline Marks (USA) Surfing - 22-year-old won the Olympic surfing gold in Tahiti



Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland) Speed Climbing - set two world records on her way to Paris gold



Tom Pidcock (UK) Mountain Biking - won back-to-back Olympic titles in the cyclo-cross discipline



Arisa Trew (Australia) Skateboarding - became Australia’s youngest-ever Olympic champion, aged 14 Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award

Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland) Para Athletics - won five gold medals and a silver at the Paris Paralympics



Teresa Perales (Spain) Para Swimming - won bronze in Paris, to take her Paralympic medal haul to 28



Tokito Oda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis - came from match point down to become youngest-ever Paralympic singles winner



Matt Stutzman (USA) Para Archery - became first-ever armless para-archery champion to win Olympic gold



Jiang Yuyan (China) Para Swimming - most-decorated athlete at Paralympics, she won seven golds from seven events



Qu Zimo (China) Wheelchair Badminton - won three golds at World Championship, then two more in Paris Laureus Sport for Good Award

Programmes nominated by a specialist selection panel; Laureus Academy select the winner



Kick4life (Lesotho) Football x Gender Equity - uses football to reach at-risk children and young people



Figure Skating in Harlem (USA) Figure Skating x Racial Equity - help girls transform their lives through figure skating



Kind Surf (Spain) Surfing x Inclusion - uses surf therapy to support young people at risk of social exclusion due to intellectual disabilities



Liberi Nantes (Italy) Football x Social Inclusion – offers wide range of sporting activities for refugees and political asylum seekers



Paris Basket 18 (France) Basketball x Gender Equity - focuses on development of women’s sport, and also promotes social integration



Street League (UK) Multi-sport x Employability - uses the power of sport to help young people aged 14-30 prepare for employment and training opportunities.