Land Bank recognised on global stage for sustainable finance leadership

Affirming its dedication to sustainable agriculture and inclusive rural development through responsible finance, Land Bank has received a prestigious Certificate of Merit at the 2025 Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards in Germany.

The award was presented during the Global Sustainable Finance Conference, hosted by the City of Karlsruhe and the European Organization for Sustainable Development.

Delegates from across the globe acknowledged Land Bank’s efforts in supporting environmentally responsible and socially inclusive agricultural finance in South Africa.

Land Bank chief executive officer, Themba Rikhotso, welcomed the award and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to transformative and climate-conscious financing.

“This recognition reflects the tireless efforts of our teams and stakeholders who believe in the potential of agriculture to drive inclusive economic growth.

"As we integrate global sustainability standards into our operations, we remain focused on enabling farmers, agri-businesses, and rural communities to thrive in a changing world.”

Land Bank’s acceptance by the European Organisation for Sustainable Development (EOSD) into the Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative (SSCI) further demonstrates the Bank’s dedication to aligning operations with international best practices in sustainable finance.

This new chapter marks a significant step toward restoring confidence in the institution and positioning it as a driver of responsible development in South Africa’s agricultural sector.