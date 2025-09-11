Blended finance to support emerging farmers in WCape

The Blended Finance Scheme, which combines government grants with private sector funding, is being promoted as a tool to expand access to capital for emerging and smallholder farmers in the Western Cape.

Source: Western Cape Department of Agriculture

The scheme was highlighted at the national Department of Agriculture’s Blended Finance Roadshow in Paarl on 9 September 2025, which brought together more than 250 farmers and stakeholders.

Expanding opportunities for emerging farmers

Spearheaded by the national Department of Agriculture in partnership with institutions such as Land Bank and Absa, the scheme is designed to reduce financial risk while encouraging investment in infrastructure, mechanisation, and value-adding enterprises. It targets historically disadvantaged groups, including women, youth, and people with disabilities.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, described the initiative as a “game-changer” for emerging farmers: @This model is about unlocking opportunity. It combines the strength of government grants with the discipline of private sector finance to empower our farmers to grow, compete, and thrive."

Dr Meyer emphasised the province’s broader objectives in agricultural transformation, rural development, and food security: @We are not just investing in farms; we are investing in people, in communities, and in the future of our province."

Source: Western Cape Department of Agriculture

Roadshow highlights and engagement

The roadshow included 122 farmers from across the province’s eight districts, along with representatives from commodity organisations, extension practitioners, and the private sector.

Drakenstein Executive Mayor Stephen Korabie gave a welcome address, and the event showcased key agricultural commodities aligned with the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP), including deciduous fruit, wine grapes, citrus, grains, poultry, and red meat.

Dr Meyer concluded by encouraging farmers to take advantage of the scheme: @This is your time. Let us walk this journey together—government, financiers, and farmers—to build a more inclusive, competitive, and sustainable agricultural sector."