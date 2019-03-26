Industries

    Kylie Cosmetics launches in South Africa

    6 Jun 2024
    Kylie Jenner, the mogul behind Kylie Cosmetics, has launched the global beauty brand in South Africa.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    In collaboration with ARC, Kylie Cosmetics debuted online and in stores across South Africa in April, and marks a significant milestone in its global expansion

    This launch gives South African beauty enthusiasts access to the same products that are cherished by millions worldwide.

    “I am so excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics in South Africa and share my collection of makeup products that I use and love with all of my fans there,” said Kylie Jenner, founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

    Global beauty powerhouse Coty, has continued to expand her beauty empire around the world in over 50 countries, and across eye, complexion, and countless innovations in lip.

    The beauty line is ccrafted with clean formulations and vegan ingredients that deliver products that fans around the world have come to love.

