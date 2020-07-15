Industries

    Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global announces departure

    6 Jun 2024
    6 Jun 2024
    PVH Corp, the parent company of iconic fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, has announced the departure of Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe.
    Source:
    Source: www.pvh.com

    Hagman joined Tommy Hilfiger in 2008 as group controller. He was promoted in 2009 to vice president of group finance, and, following PVH's acquisition of Tommy Hilfiger in May 2010, he transitioned to the Tommy Hilfiger Europe organisation as senior vice president of finance.

    Hagman was appointed as chief financial officer, PVH Europe, in April 2013 and extended his financial oversight role to include Tommy Hilfiger's global operations in September 2014.

    He added the role of chief operating officer, PVH Europe, in November 2017, then transitioned into the role of chief executive officer of both Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe in June 2021, before moving to his current role in April 2024.

    Hagman has helped over his 16 years with the company to evolve Tommy Hilfiger into one of the world’s most recognised premium lifestyle brands, and establish the foundation for the PVH Europe organisational structure, moving from a mono-brand to a multi-brand organisation with PVH’s acquisition in 2013 of the Calvin Klein Europe business.

    Focused on a consumer-centric culture, Hagman implemented radical and innovative digitalisation across the business, modernising the entire value chain through 3D design and a vast suite of digital B2B selling tools.

    His vision for the merge of physical and virtual worlds propelled Tommy Hilfiger to step into a bold new metaverse.

    Hagman will continue to serve in an advisory role to ensure a seamless transition.

    Lea Rytz Goldman, currently the president of Tommy Hilfiger Global, will now report directly to PVH CEO Stefan Larsson. David Savman, the chief supply chain officer at PVH, has been appointed as the interim CEO for PVH Europe while the company conducts a search for a permanent successor.

