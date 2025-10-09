South Africa
Property Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsPrimedia BroadcastingPropelair SABizcommunity.comPBPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    KwaZulu-Natal estates boom with increased sectional-title purchases

    KwaZulu-Natal is seeing a rising wave of sectional-title living, as buyers embrace its convenience, security, and sense of community. Re/Max notes a significant uptick in purchases, highlighting how this modern, low-maintenance lifestyle is reshaping the way South Africans choose to live in 2025.
    9 Oct 2025
    9 Oct 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    On the KZN North Coast, estates such as Palm Lakes Estate, Ballito Hills, Simbithi Eco Estate, Zululami, and Elaleni are standout examples of this lifestyle, attracting buyers seeking both comfort and community where security, convenience, and estate living are top priorities.

    Who is buying?

    From young professionals seeking convenience to retirees looking for peace of mind, more buyers are choosing apartments, townhouses, and estate units under this flexible and modern ownership model.

    At its core, sectional-title living lets you enjoy full ownership of your individual home, whether an apartment or townhouse, while sharing beautifully maintained communal spaces like gardens, driveways, pools, clubhouses, and secure areas. Monthly levies typically cover maintenance, security, and insurance, removing much of the hassle of home upkeep.

    “Many buyers are pleasantly surprised to learn that levies often include building and common property insurance, offering a valuable saving compared to freestanding homes,” says Kim Peacock, Broker/Owner: Re/Max Dolphin Realtors.

    Why buyers love sectional-title homes:

    • Low-maintenance living: Shared responsibilities mean more time to enjoy life and less worry about upkeep.
    • Lifestyle extras: Many estates offer pools, clubhouses, walking trails, and other amenities that elevate everyday living.
    • Lock-up-and-go convenience: Perfect for busy professionals, investors, or retirees who want freedom and flexibility.
    • Value protection: Well-managed estates maintain their appeal, helping preserve and grow property values.

    What to consider before taking the plunge:

    While levies and body-corporate rules are important considerations, they are part of what keeps estates running smoothly and ensures a high standard of living. “Even with these considerations, well-managed sectional-title estates consistently deliver excellent value and strong capital growth,” adds Peacock.

    Prospective buyers are encouraged to review financial statements, levy schedules, AGM minutes, and conduct rules to make an informed decision.

    “Buying into sectional title isn’t just about owning a unit; it’s about becoming jointly liable for the common areas that form the sectional-title scheme – so you need to be sure that it is well run and that it protects your investment,” says Adrian Goslett, Regional Director & Chief Executive Officer: Re/Max Southern Africa.

    With convenience, security, lifestyle amenities, and long-term value protection, sectional-title living is fast becoming one of the most attractive and practical choices for South African homebuyers in 2025.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz