Juta and Bowmans launch tax podcast series

Juta & Company and Bowmans are proud to announce the launch of Tax Matters – Let’s Talk Tax, a podcast series dedicated to engaging discussions on topical South African tax issues, led by Bowmans experts. From tax planning strategies to regulatory updates, the series promises to cover a wide spectrum of topics relevant to businesses navigating the complexities of taxation and the law, helping them to stay compliant and thrive.

“Teaming up with this esteemed law firm provides our listeners with unparalleled access to tax expertise, guiding them through the intricate, complex, and ever-changing landscape of taxation," said Marlinee Chetty, professional publishing and product management manager at Juta. “Whether you're a seasoned tax professional, a business owner, or curious about tax issues, this podcast series offers an invaluable blend of insights and analysis, providing a dynamic dialogue to keep listeners up to date."

Michael Rudnicki, tax executive at Bowmans says, “We’re excited to partner with Juta and are grateful for the opportunity to work with such a well-respected provider of legal, regulatory, business and academic content. Through this podcast series, we hope to highlight complex tax issues in an accessible way and empower South African businesses with knowledge and insights to help them navigate this specialist area of law."

The podcast series is currently available on Iono FM and Spotify. Episodes will be released regularly, offering a steady stream of informative content.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest episodes, visit the Tax Matters: Let’s Talk Tax channel on Iono FM at https://iono.fm/c/8719.