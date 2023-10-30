Industries

    Johnathan Dillon appointed as the new head of the School of Professional Accounting

    Issued by Milpark Education
    9 Feb 2024
    9 Feb 2024
    We are thrilled to introduce Johnathan Dillon as the new Head of the School of Professional Accounting at Milpark Education. Dillon brings a wealth of experience and a passion for teaching and learning to his new role.
    Johnathan Dillon appointed as the new head of the School of Professional Accounting

    Dillon’s experience spans academia, corporate roles including CFO, and managing a corporate finance advisory firm. He holds a master’s degree in financial management and is a chartered accountant (CA(SA)). He has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to the development of the chartered accounting profession, including being a finalist in SAICA’s Top-35-under-35 competition in 2016.

    As the new head of the School of Professional Accounting, Dillon is thrilled about the prospects that lie ahead. He is fully committed to expanding and enriching the school’s programme offerings, with a keen focus on the pivotal role of lecturers in our ever-changing world. "Successful education going forward needs passionate teachers who are flexible, guiding students along their learning journey as best as possible, for their success," he emphasises.

    Dillon has a passion for acquiring knowledge, sharing knowledge and problem solving through the application of critical thinking, with equality and fairness top of mind. He brings this belief to his new role stating that: “There are no shortcuts to sustained success. Hard work – underpinned by excellence and integrity – is non-negotiable.”

    A quote that resonates with Dillon is “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world” by Nelson Mandela. “Education empowers people to be and do more. It frees people from poverty and ‘levels the playing fields’ of life,” he reflects. “I’m proud to be a part of the Milpark team because of the difference we make in the lives of prospective professional accountants. Care is at the heart of all that we do and talks to how we truly value people.”

    Join us in welcoming Dillon to his new role and wishing him every success. We look forward to the positive impact of his leadership on the team, our students, and the wider Milpark community.

    Milpark Education
    Milpark Education was established in 1997, becoming one of the first private providers of higher management education in South Africa. Milpark services the higher education needs of various corporate entities as well as public students, through the qualification offerings of four schools: the School of Professional Accounting (incorporating CA Connect), the Business School; the School of Commerce; and the School of Financial Services. It currently offers 23 accredited programmes in higher education.

