Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ninety9centsHeineken BeveragesTDMCPareto LimitedM&C Saatchi AbelOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Jessica-Ann Shepherd wins 2024 Mr Price New Talent Search

    19 Apr 2024
    19 Apr 2024
    After an incredible showcase of South Africa’s design talent, Mr Price and SA Fashion Week have announced Cape Town based designer, Jessica-Ann Shepherd as the 2024 Mr Price New Talent Search Winner.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Bringing together quirky prints, utility elements and upcycling techniques into her Eco Dream Reimagined collection,Shepherd wowed audiences with her pastel inspired colour palette across dresses, tees, and her signature knitted pieces. Using digital & vinyl printing techniques, along with leftover fabrics, sustainability and whimsical silhouettes was at the heart of her collection.

    Shepherd and her brand @o_ddity follow in last year’s winner, Cyla Gonsolves’ footsteps taking home R50,000 in cash to further her career, and will participate in a mentorship programme at Mr Price Head Office and an opportunity to design a range to be sold in selected Mr Price stores in early 2025.

    “You guys?! I’m so surprised – this is such a shock! I started Oddity with a small team back in 2019 and fast forward five years and now we are here. I’m so incredibly honoured to have been selected among such a talented group of designers. Opportunities like these are so important to grow the industry and I’m so grateful.” said Shepherd.

    Joining this season’s judging lineup were Nontando Mposo, award-winning journalist and editor-in-chief of Glamour South Africa and Anissa Mpungwe, former New Talent Search winner and creative director of Anissa Mpungwe Atelier. Together they joined Mr Price’s Amber Jones, divisional head of buying; Dean Hauptfleisch, head of buying menswear and Tamaryn Whitmore, head of buying ladieswear.

    “Tonight’s show was such a testament to the rich diversity within South African creativity. Our finalists represented not only themselves and their design work so beautifully but also continue to drive local fashion forward. We are in such an exciting moment culturally and with more eyes on our homegrown talent, we are so excited for Jessica-Ann to step into the next phase of her career alongside the Mr Price team,” said Jones.

    For updates on the upcoming Mr Price Scouting Menswear Competition in October and entry announcements, go to www.safashionweek.co.za

    Read more: Mr Price, SA Fashion Week
    NextOptions

    Related

    SAFW 2024 all set on going green
    SAFW 2024 all set on going green
    13 Mar 2024
    A new legacy of convenience and community begins at Barlow Park
    CatchwordsA new legacy of convenience and community begins at Barlow Park
    Consumer insights agency, KLA, reveals the results of the 4th Quarterly Buzz report
    KLAConsumer insights agency, KLA, reveals the results of the 4th Quarterly Buzz report
    Mr Price says high risk caused by SA's port woes has subsided slightly
    Mr Price says high risk caused by SA's port woes has subsided slightly
     29 Jan 2024
    Step into spring/summer 2023 with North Star - 75 years in the game!
    BataStep into spring/summer 2023 with North Star - 75 years in the game!
    TFG launches first collection from its Sustainable Design Incubator
    TFG launches first collection from its Sustainable Design Incubator
    17 Oct 2023
    Mr Price Home celebrates local artists this Heritage Day
    Mr Price Home celebrates local artists this Heritage Day
    5 Sep 2023
    Bata South Africa headquarters strategic move to Durban North's corporate hub
    BataBata South Africa headquarters strategic move to Durban North's corporate hub
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz