Jessica-Ann Shepherd wins 2024 Mr Price New Talent Search

After an incredible showcase of South Africa’s design talent, Mr Price and SA Fashion Week have announced Cape Town based designer, Jessica-Ann Shepherd as the 2024 Mr Price New Talent Search Winner.

Image supplied

Bringing together quirky prints, utility elements and upcycling techniques into her Eco Dream Reimagined collection,Shepherd wowed audiences with her pastel inspired colour palette across dresses, tees, and her signature knitted pieces. Using digital & vinyl printing techniques, along with leftover fabrics, sustainability and whimsical silhouettes was at the heart of her collection.

Shepherd and her brand @o_ddity follow in last year’s winner, Cyla Gonsolves’ footsteps taking home R50,000 in cash to further her career, and will participate in a mentorship programme at Mr Price Head Office and an opportunity to design a range to be sold in selected Mr Price stores in early 2025.

“You guys?! I’m so surprised – this is such a shock! I started Oddity with a small team back in 2019 and fast forward five years and now we are here. I’m so incredibly honoured to have been selected among such a talented group of designers. Opportunities like these are so important to grow the industry and I’m so grateful.” said Shepherd.

Joining this season’s judging lineup were Nontando Mposo, award-winning journalist and editor-in-chief of Glamour South Africa and Anissa Mpungwe, former New Talent Search winner and creative director of Anissa Mpungwe Atelier. Together they joined Mr Price’s Amber Jones, divisional head of buying; Dean Hauptfleisch, head of buying menswear and Tamaryn Whitmore, head of buying ladieswear.

“Tonight’s show was such a testament to the rich diversity within South African creativity. Our finalists represented not only themselves and their design work so beautifully but also continue to drive local fashion forward. We are in such an exciting moment culturally and with more eyes on our homegrown talent, we are so excited for Jessica-Ann to step into the next phase of her career alongside the Mr Price team,” said Jones.

For updates on the upcoming Mr Price Scouting Menswear Competition in October and entry announcements, go to www.safashionweek.co.za